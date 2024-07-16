‘Gringo Hunters’ Mexican Netflix Crime Drama: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting new crime-drama from Mexico, Gringo Hunters, will be making its way to Netflix sometime in 2025. Filming is almost complete, and the entire cast has been revealed. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Gringo Hunters on Netflix.

Gringo Hunters is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original crime-drama series based on Kevin Sieff’s article published by The Washington Post. Jorge Dorantes is the series writer.

Alonso Alvarez, Natalia Beristain, Adrian Grunberg, and Jimena Montemayor co-direct the series. The executive producers are Lilly Burns, Brian Grazer, Tony Hernandez, Ron Howard, and Kristen Zolner, and produced by Woo Films and Redrum in co-production with Imagine Entertainment and in association with The Washington Post.

Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Latin American Content for Netflix, had the following to say about the series;

“Our commitment to the best Mexican stories and creators is clearly reflected in The Gringo Hunters. Our producers have put together a very strong cast and crew. Partnering with Imagine Entertainment has been a very enriching experience. I’m sure our subscribers will find The Gringo Hunters thrilling,”

What is the plot of Gringo Hunters?

Plot details are limited, but we have a logline for the series:

“A series centered on an elite Mexican police unit that catches fugitives on the run to Mexico. Based on an article published by The Washington Post by Kevin Sieff.”

Who are the cast members of Gringo Hunters?

In order of IMDb’s StarMeter, the following actors have been confirmed to star in Gringo Hunters:

Sebastian Roché (1923) as Padre Murphy.

(1923) as Padre Murphy. Mayra Hermosillo (Thursday’s Widows) as Gloria.

(Thursday’s Widows) as Gloria. Eric Nelson (1883) as Damon.

(1883) as Damon. José María Yazpik (Madame Web) as Meyer-Rodriguez.

(Madame Web) as Meyer-Rodriguez. Bradley Stryker (Let Him Go) as Thompson.

(Let Him Go) as Thompson. Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero) as Nico.

(ZeroZeroZero) as Nico. Alison Chace (FBI) as Cindy Wells.

(FBI) as Cindy Wells. Tyler Young (Eyewitness) as Jimmy.

(Eyewitness) as Jimmy. Jessica Lindsey (Instructions Not Included) as Anne.

(Instructions Not Included) as Anne. Manuel Masalva (Narcos: Mexico) as Beto.

(Narcos: Mexico) as Beto. Eric Godon (In Bruges) as Michael Napoletano.

(In Bruges) as Michael Napoletano. Jesse La Flair (Magnum P.I.) as Bob Jones.

(Magnum P.I.) as Bob Jones. Nicholas Guilak (Saving Jessica Lynch) as River Woodstock.

(Saving Jessica Lynch) as River Woodstock. Andrew Leland Rogers (Good Savage) as Archi.

(Good Savage) as Archi. Brandon Hudson (Christmas on the Square) as Rick.

(Christmas on the Square) as Rick. Bia Borinn (Playing for Real).

(Playing for Real). Hector Kotsifakis (Gringo) as Cristanto Navarro.

(Gringo) as Cristanto Navarro. Clayton Conroy (Date.) as Padre Terry.

(Date.) as Padre Terry. Regina Nava (Pacto de Sangre).

(Pacto de Sangre). Brooks Crouse (Mrs. Davis) as Tim Patterson.

(Mrs. Davis) as Tim Patterson. Randall Yarbrough (Captivity).

(Captivity). Mariana Rendon (Heart Sung) as Yeya.

When and where is Gringo Hunters being filmed?

Pre-Production Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Gringo Hunters began on March 4th, 2024, and is currently scheduled to end by July 31st, 2024.

Locations such as Tijuana, Mexico, and Mexico City were used for filming.

When is Gringo Hunters coming to Netflix?

Netflix has already confirmed that the series will be released on the streaming service sometime in 2025.

