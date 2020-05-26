‘The Babysitter 2’: Officially in Post-Production, Cast News & Netflix Release Date

After the ending of The Babysitter, it left open a potential sequel that many fans were hoping would happen. We now have confirmation that The Babysitter 2 is happening, and we can’t wait to see what McG has in store for the bloody sequel. As details continue to be revealed, we’ll be updating everything that we know so far on The Babysitter 2.

The Babysitter 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original horror and sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter. McG will be returning to direct the film, and many cast members have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles. The writer of the first film was Brian Duffield but has since been replaced by Dan Lagana (American Vandal).

When is the Netflix release date for The Babysitter 2?

There’s no confirmation on when The Babysitter 2 is coming to Netflix.

With the film deep-rooted in post-production, we’re speculating that we won’t see the sequel arrive until October 2020, which wi

Will The Babysitter 2 be available to stream in my region?

Certainly. The first film was available to stream in every region, and so will The Babysitter 2.

What is the plot of The Babysitter 2?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Two years on after surviving his deadly babysitter’s satanic and murderous cult, Cole is trying to move on with his life and is now attending high school. After the unexpected return of some of the cult members, Cole, once again has to rise to the occasion and outsmart the forces of evil.

Who is in the cast of The Babysitter 2?

The following cast members have been confirmed to be reprising their roles from the first film:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cole Judah Lewis The Demolition | The Babysitter | The Christmas Chronicles Allison Bella Thorne The Duff | Blended | Scream: The TV Series Max Robbie Amell The Tomorrow People | The Duff | ARQ Sonya Hana Mae Lee Pitch Perfect | Perpetual Grace, LTD | Love Beats Rhymes John Andrew Bachelor When We First Met | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before | Rim of the World Mom Leslie Bibb Iron Man | Iron Man 2 | Law Abiding Citizen Dad Ken Marino Wanderlust | The Ten | Children’s Hospital Melanie Emily Alyn Lind Revenge | Enter the Void | J. Edgar

New cast members have been confirmed to star in The Babysitter 2:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Violet Amanda Cerny Rim of the World | The Deleted TBA Jenna Ortega Iron Man 3 | Elena of Avalor | Stuck in the Middle Jimmy Maximilian Acevedo Henry Danger Diego Juliocesar Chavez Transformers: The Last Knight | Fat Camp | The Fluffy Movie Shiela Nandini Minocha Magic Funhouse! | Goliath | General Hospital

Is Samara Weaving returning?

Sadly, all the evidence would suggest that Samara Weaving won’t be returning to reprise her role as Bee in The Babysitter 2. We’re also not sure if Bee will be returning in the sequel, but there’s every chance that a new actress may have been cast in the role, such as Jenna Ortega whose role has yet to be disclosed.

It’ll be a shame that Samara Weaving won’t be returning, but perhaps if a third film could be in line for the future, we may see her return.

What is the production status of The Babysitter 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 26/05/2020)

It’s been a while since our last update, but plenty has happened with the production of The Babysitter 2 in that time.

Filming has concluded, having begun on October 14th, 2019, ending just over a month later on November 24th. The film has since been in post-production.

It’s unknown how far into the post-production The Babysitter 2 currently is as there’s been no news if the COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact or not, but given the time frame, we suspect the vast majority of post-production was dealt with before lockdowns began.

What is the parental rating of The Babysitter 2?

The first film had a TV-MA rating and The Babysitter 2 should follow suit. The equivalent rating to US audiences is R or NC-17, in the UK this rating would be 15.

Will The Babysitter 2 be available in 4K?

The Babysitter 2 will definitely be available to stream in 4K upon release. To watch the film in 4K subscribers require a 4K device, an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps, and of course, a 4K device.

