Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix on Netflix: Start Times and Everything You Need To Know

Lights out and away we go! As Netflix continues its massive push into the live sports arena, motorsport fans are in for a treat this weekend. The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix is speeding onto Netflix, streaming live from the iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.

However, if you’re planning to tune in, there are a few quirks to this particular broadcast that you’ll want to be aware of. Here is your comprehensive guide to watching the Canadian Grand Prix on Netflix, including start times, broadcast details, and how long the race will be available to rewatch.

This is the first time Netflix has ever streamed a live Formula 1 race anywhere in the world, despite having a long history with the sport elsewhere. It’s, of course, home to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which returned for season 8 earlier this year. It’s also home to some other great docs and series, including F1: The Academy, Schumacher (with another one on the way), the series Senna, and also streams Kimi Antonelli’s documentary, The Seat.

Let’s begin:

Will All Netflix Regions Carry the Canadian Grand Prix?

No. Only Netflix in the United States will carry it. It was part of a deal struck earlier this year that saw

Why did Netflix pick the Canadian Grand Prix? We don’t know that, but we suspect it’s because of a few reasons. For one, it’s in a friendly timezone for those in the United States, ensuring the largest number of eyeballs. Why not go to Las Vegas in that case? We think the difference comes down to the fact that the Canadian Grand Prix is a Sprint weekend, meaning there are two races and therefore, the best value for actual entertainment, on paper anyway.

Will Apple TV+ Still Stream The Canadian Grand Prix?

Yes. Netflix streaming is in addition to Apple who is the exclusive home for 2026 races.

Will F1 on Netflix Be On A Single Stream?

No. As we can already see, Netflix has listed each of the five separate events throughout the weekend seperately and if you want reminders, you’ll need to do so for each one. We’ve put the list of Netflix IDs below so you can jump in and add reminders.

Those links will also be where the replays are housed.

Will Netflix have a Pre-Show or Post-Show?

If you’re a die-hard fan used to tuning in an hour early for the chaotic grid walk and driver interviews, you’ll need to adjust your schedule.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to What’s on Netflix that the streamer will not be featuring a pre-show or post-show. Instead, Netflix is picking up the direct broadcast feed from Apple. As soon as you hit play, you’ll be dropping right into the main race broadcast as the cars get ready to race.

What time will the Canadian Grand Prix be on Netflix?

Because there is no pre-show, Netflix’s feed for each session goes live just 5 to 10 minutes before the cars actually hit the track. For example, Sunday’s main race stream starts at 2:50 PM EST, dropping you in right before the 3:00 PM EST formation lap. Make sure you don’t tune in late, or you’ll miss the lights going out. The events are all taking place between May 22nd through May 24th.

Date Session Eastern (ET) Central (CT) Mountain (MT) Pacific (PT) Fri Practice 1 12:10 PM 11:10 AM 10:10 AM 9:10 AM Fri Sprint Qualifying 4:10 PM 3:10 PM 2:10 PM 1:10 PM Sat Sprint Race 11:15 AM 10:15 AM 9:15 AM 8:15 AM Sat Qualifying 3:25 PM 2:25 PM 1:25 PM 12:25 PM Sun Canadian Grand Prix 2:50 PM 1:50 PM 12:50 PM 11:50 AM

Apple TV+ actually lets you choose the commentary track, whether from Sky (David Croft and Martin Brundle) or F1TV, but that’s not expected to be the case for Netflix.

Since Apple took over as the exclusive US broadcaster for Formula 1 at the start of 2026, its main feed utilizes the official F1 TV commentary crew. This means you can expect lead play-by-play commentary from Alex Jacques alongside former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer. They’ve been supported by a massive roster of paddock experts and former drivers for the 2026 season, including 13-time race winner David Coulthard, former Head of Race Strategy Ruth Buscombe, technical analyst Sam Collins, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and newly added seven-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya.

Will Netflix Have Multi-View?

No. Netflix is just carrying the main broadcast.

Will the race be available on VOD if I miss it live?

Yes! If you have plans on Sunday afternoon, you don’t need to worry about missing out on the action.

Unlike a few other live Netflix live events (such as the NFL Games or even the SAG-AFTRA awards) that were removed shortly after airing, Netflix confirmed to us that the VOD replay of the Canadian Grand Prix will remain on service for the duration of this F1 season.

For more upcoming Netflix live events, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching the Canadian Grand Prix on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.