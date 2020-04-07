‘The Big Show Show’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

WEEEEEEEEEEEELL, that was the first season of The Big Show Show. After a quick bout of only eight episodes, fans will already be wondering if we can expect more of the Big Show on our Netflix soon. Well, we’re waiting for renewal still, but we’re confident we’ll see the Big Show back in action once more.

The Big Show Show is a Netflix Original sitcom series in a co-production between WWE and Netflix. The series stars Paul Donald Wight II as his larger than life wrestling persona The Big Show. Billed at 7ft tall, the hulking mass towers over his teenage daughters in the fish out of water comedy.

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

The Big Show Show Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 07/04/2020)

At the time of writing The Big Show Show is still fresh from release, so it’s still too early for Netflix to make a decision on the series.

As the series is a co-production between the WWE and Netflix it’s more than likely that the series will be renewed. Compared to the wrestling events put on by the WWE and the projects ongoing at Netflix, The Big Show Show is relatively cheap and easy to make and has a wide audience.

Expect to hear news on the renewal of The Big Show Show in the following weeks.

Does the story require a second season?

By the end of the first season, the Big Show was incredibly close to coming out of retirement and going back out on the road with the WWE. After a last-minute vision of life at home without him, Big Show realized his heart was at home and wanted to be with his family.

Like any sitcom, you can right the characters into plenty of awkward situations to carry on the story. While the series is centered around the hulking wrestler, a lot of the story is to do with his daughters, especially Lola.

What would be fun to see in a second season is even more cameo appearances from old WWE stars.

Ironically, the same day The Big Show Show was released, and despite him choosing to not return to WWE in the series, that didn’t stop the Big Show from appearing on Monday Night Raw, competing for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The Big Show Show Season 2 Netflix Release Date

With only eight episodes, the production of a second season shouldn’t take long to produce. The largest reason it took so long for the series to arrive on Netflix was due to the fact that it was timed for the release of Wrestlemania, the biggest PPV in wrestling.

Once production can continue when the coronavirus pandemic has ended, it’s more than likely the next season of The Big Show Show will be timed for another WWE ppv. In particular, we’d expect to see the series drop around November for Survivor Series or January for the Royal Rumble.

Would you like to see another season of The Big Show Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!