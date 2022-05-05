‘The Diplomat’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

The Diplomat is coming up soon on Netflix with filming taking place through much of 2022. If you’re looking for the latest on the upcoming political thriller series, you’ve come to the right place.

We first revealed the project back on January 20th, 2022 with Netflix officially announcing the series just a week later.

Eight hour-long episodes are expected for the first season of the show. The series is described as a political thriller that takes place in the US London Embassy. It’s about a career diplomat landing a new role as the ambassador in London but that comes with huge implications for her work and personal life. This is all while an international crisis is unfolding in the background.

Who’s behind The Diplomat?

Deborah Cahn will serve as showrunner and creator of the project. In addition, Deborah Cahn is now among the creators who have overall deals with Netflix.

Cahn has been involved in many beloved shows from the last two decades including the Showtime series Homeland, the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, and worked on the ABC series Grey’s Anatomy.

British director Simon Cellan Jones is attached to the project. The distinguished director has been involved in a slew of TV projects and movies. On the movie side he’s notably directed Our Friends in the North and Some Voices. Meanwhile, on the TV side, he was involved with the Apple TV+ series See, HBO’s Ballers, and USA Network’s Shooter.

Sebastian Gibbs is the studio executive at Netflix spearheading the project who previously worked at MRC Television before moving to Netflix in March 2020.

Keri Russell (who also stars), Janice Williams, Jones and Cahn all serve as executive producers.

Who is starring in Netflix’s The Diplomat?

Keri Russell will star as a Katie, who is the ambassador the story revolves around. She becomes the ambassador reluctantly because her heart is in humanitarian works. There are also rumors that she’s being eyed for the role of Vice President.

Russell is perhaps best known in recent years for playing Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. Beyond that, Russell featured in Dark Skies, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and 2007’s Waitress.

Rufus Sewell is tapped to play Hal Wyler in the series. Wyler is the husband of Katie and was a former ambassador but is now reduced to being on the sidelines.

The British actor is perhaps best known for 1998’s Dark City and 2006’s The Illusionist. More recently he played Charles in Old for Universal and is also set to star in the Netflix series Jigsaw.

Ali Ahn will play the role of Eidra Graham who is the CIA Chief of Station in London. Described as effective and a realist and manages the sometimes rocky relationship between the CIA and MI6.

One of the other major characters to feature in The Diplomat is Stuart Beckman (casting has yet to be officially announced at the time of publishing) who is the #2 diplomat in the London Embassy and is in charge of managing the ambassador. Described as a down-to-earth kind of guide who knows how to make things happen.

Where is the show in production?

Filming began in mid-April 2022 and according to production schedules seen by What’s on Netflix, is due to continue until September 2022.

As the show is set in the United Kingdom, that’s where filming is predominantly taking place. It’s unclear whether the show is filming at Netflix’s Shepperton Studios.

Are you looking forward to The Diplomat coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.