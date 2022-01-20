‘The Diplomat’: Netflix Orders Political Drama From Writer Debora Cahn

Prolific writer and producer Debora Cahn is headed to Netflix to work on an 8-episode drama series called The Diplomat. Here are some exclusive early details on the new project.

The Diplomat is an hour-long series that has been given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes. We’re told the project is on a similar scope to Homeland, The Crown, and The West Wing.

Winner of two Writer Guild of America awards, Debora Cahn has been involved with some huge TV projects over the past couple of decades.

She began her career working on The West Wing before moving on to Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. In the last decade, Cahn served as executive producer and writer on Showtime’s Homeland as well as working on HBO’s Vinyl and FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

Cahn also wrote alongside John C. Richards for the HBO movie Paterno starring Al Pacino which went on to receive two nominations at the Primetime Emmys.

“It cost her half her writing fee, it cost her time… but because of her I got my first screen credit, because of her I got my agent, because of her I was a writer.” – Debora Cahn, Writer, Paterno pic.twitter.com/3OuBhl3aos — HBO (@HBO) May 24, 2018

What’s The Diplomat about?

The Diplomat is described as a “power drama” that focuses on the relationship of a United States ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The ambassador is called Kate who is described as a rising star in the political world that is comparable to Allison Janney from The West Wing and has similarities with the Fleabag character too.

She’ll be working alongside her husband Kate who is a powerhouse in the world of politics but losing his mojo with the focus now fully on his wife.

When will production start on The Diplomat for Netflix?

We’re currently being informed that the series is due to begin filming in March 2022 for an unspecified amount of time.

Filming will largely take place in London, England.

We’ll have more on The Diplomat as and when we get it but in the meantime, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to this upcoming Netflix series.