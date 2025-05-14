‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix; Season 3 Returning in Fall 2025

Netflix just announced several renewals at their annual Upfront Presentation, one of the biggest being the return of The Diplomat, which has been renewed for a fourth season. The streamer also confirmed that season 3, now deep into post-production, is scheduled to arrive on our screens in the Fall of 2025, with Bradley Whitford added to the cast alongside Keri Russell, Allison Janney, and Rufus Sewell.

Debora Chan will continue showrunning duties for the fourth season, although additional information has yet to be revealed. The series is expected to return sometime in either 2026 or 2027.

Sources have told us season 4 could be the last season, although that was not part of today’s announcement. Per Netflix, “Season 4 details and information will be shared later.”

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing Netflix’s upcoming slate. Other renewals included Forever, The Four Seasons, Bridgerton, and My Life with the Walter Boys. New details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies were also announced. The full list of announcements for Netflix Upfronts 2025 can be found here.

