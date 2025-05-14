Home Netflix News The Diplomat

‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix; Season 3 Returning in Fall 2025

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 305 of The Diplomat. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Netflix just announced several renewals at their annual Upfront Presentation, one of the biggest being the return of The Diplomat, which has been renewed for a fourth season. The streamer also confirmed that season 3, now deep into post-production, is scheduled to arrive on our screens in the Fall of 2025, with Bradley Whitford added to the cast alongside Keri Russell, Allison Janney, and Rufus Sewell. 

Debora Chan will continue showrunning duties for the fourth season, although additional information has yet to be revealed. The series is expected to return sometime in either 2026 or 2027. 

Sources have told us season 4 could be the last season, although that was not part of today’s announcement. Per Netflix, “Season 4 details and information will be shared later.”

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing Netflix’s upcoming slate. Other renewals included Forever, The Four Seasons, Bridgerton, and My Life with the Walter Boys. New details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies were also announced. The full list of announcements for Netflix Upfronts 2025 can be found here.

Are you excited for the fourth season of The Diplomat on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix's new releases, removals, and breaking news.

PosterRating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn
Season Additions:
  • Season 2 was added to Netflix on October 31st, 2024
  • Season 1 was added to Netflix on April 20th, 2023

