Netflix Upfront 2025 Announcements: 8 Series Renewals & 7 New Movie and TV Announcements

It’s like Christmas for Netflix fans! Today, Netflix held its annual Upfront, and with that came a BUNCH of news for Netflix’s upcoming slate. We got eight renewals, seven new titles, and many new looks and release dates for upcoming titles.

For those unaware of what Netflix Upfront (or the Upfronts in general) even are, they are annual events where major television networks and streaming platforms present their upcoming programming slate to advertisers, press, and industry insiders to drum up business. All this week, we’ve been getting news from Disney and Warner Bros., among others, and for the past couple of years, Netflix has been attending too. Last year, we got new reveals for The Night Agent, Cobra Kai, and Squid Game.

7 Brand New Movie and TV Projects

All The Sinners Bleed – Series – Coming from Higher Ground Productions, this new series adapts S.A. Cosby’s thriller novel. Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) serves as showrunner. “Haunted by his past in the FBI and his devout mother’s untimely death, the first Black Sheriff in a small Bible Belt County must lead the hunt for a serial killer that has quietly been preying on Black communities in Southern Virginia for years in the name of God.”

– Series – Coming from Higher Ground Productions, this new series adapts S.A. Cosby’s thriller novel. Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) serves as showrunner. Fight for ’84 – Movie – Jamie Foxx is on board to star in this new sports drama for Netflix from director Andrés Baiz and writers Andrea Berloff and John Gatins, and Andy Weiss “After the US Olympic Boxing Team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980, a new coach is brought in to rebuild the team from scratch and lead them to victory at the ‘84 Olympics, winning the most medals in Olympic boxing history.”

– Movie – Jamie Foxx is on board to star in this new sports drama for Netflix from director Andrés Baiz and writers Andrea Berloff and John Gatins, and Andy Weiss Here Comes The Flood – Movie – Denzel Washington will star in this heist thriller alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Robert Pattinson, with Fernando Meirelles directing. “An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.”

– Movie – Denzel Washington will star in this heist thriller alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Robert Pattinson, with Fernando Meirelles directing. PRIME TIME – Documentary Series – From Skydance Sports and NFL Films, this 3-part series follows American football coach Deion Sanders. Premiering in 2026.

– Documentary Series – From Skydance Sports and NFL Films, this 3-part series follows American football coach Deion Sanders. Premiering in 2026. Star Search – Live Event – American Got Talent showrunner Jason Raff brings a new live singing competition series to Netflix.

– Live Event – American Got Talent showrunner Jason Raff brings a new live singing competition series to Netflix. The Body – Series – Quinn Shephard (Under the Bridge) is set to showrun and direct this new drama series, set to consist of eight episodes “After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.”

– Series – Quinn Shephard (Under the Bridge) is set to showrun and direct this new drama series, set to consist of eight episodes Untitled Dan Levy Comedy – Series – An eight-episode series going into production in 2025 with Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf to star. “Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

– Series – An eight-episode series going into production in 2025 with Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf to star.

8 Major Renewals Including Bridgerton and The Diplomat

Bridgerton (Seasons 5 & 6) – Alongside a new clip for season 4, confirmed for 2026, we finally got confirmation that the story will be continuing with a dual-renewal akin to when we got told seasons 3 and 4 were on the way. In its traditional style, Lady Whistledown writes, “Dearest Gentle Reader, Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown”

– Alongside a new clip for season 4, confirmed for 2026, we finally got confirmation that the story will be continuing with a dual-renewal akin to when we got told seasons 3 and 4 were on the way.

Forever (Season 2) – Just a week after releasing, Forever will be coming back for a full second season. Mara Brock Akil said upon the renewal, “This show was never just about first love—it was about being seen. About letting teenagers be soft, complicated, and real. And the world showed up for that. Season two is our love letter back to the people who said, ‘Yes, this is for me.’ We’re honored, we’re excited, and we’re ready to go even deeper. Thank you to Netflix – Season 2 coming soon!”

– Just a week after releasing, Forever will be coming back for a full second season. My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 3) – We already got word that the new season is due out in late Summer 2025 and reported season 3 was in early development but it’s now official – My Life with the Walter Boys will be back in 2026!

– We already got word that the new season is due out in late Summer 2025 and reported season 3 was in early development but it’s now official – My Life with the Walter Boys will be back in 2026! Survival of the Thickest (Season 3) – Renewed for a third and final season, Michelle Buteau will return for one last final ride.

The Four Seasons (Season 2) – Just two weeks after premiering, The Four Seasons will be coming back for a second season set to consist of 8 episodes. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield said on the renewal: “We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub. See you on our next vacation together!”

Just two weeks after premiering, The Four Seasons will be coming back for a second season set to consist of 8 episodes. The Diplomat (Season 4) – Potentially the final season, The Diplomat starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney, and Rufus Sewell will not only be returning for season 3 this Fall but also be back for a fourth outing.

– Potentially the final season, The Diplomat starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney, and Rufus Sewell will not only be returning for season 3 this Fall but also be back for a fourth outing. Two reality series got handed renewals too, including Love on the Spectrum returning for season 4 and Million Dollar Secret returning for season 2.

There is no mention of two other Netflix shows that are all but officially confirmed to return: Wednesday and One Piece. Fingers crossed for more news on those soon.

Other Tidbits from Netflix Upfront 2025

Netflix’s ad tier reaches 94M global monthly active users with the average US user spending 41 hours per month with Netflix.

Buil ding the Band will premiere this Summer on Netflix with the sports docu-series America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys set to debut in August.

will premiere this Summer on Netflix with the sports docu-series set to debut in August. As mentioned, Bridgerton season 4 will return in 2026 alongside The Golden Ticket , the recently confirmed new reality series based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

season 4 will return in 2026 alongside , the recently confirmed new reality series based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day games this year are: the Dallas Cowboys at the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions at the Minnesota Vikings.

Stranger Things S5 and Nobody Wants This S2 footage were showcased during the presentation, but has not been released to the public.

Finally, Wednesday fans are treated to a brand new first look image of the entire Addams family!

What was your favorite new announcement from today? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget next on the Netflix calendar is TUDUM 2025! That’s scheduled to be a live-stream on May 31st (June 1st for us Europeans in the early AM) with shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and My Life with the Walter Boys in attendance in addition to movies like Frankenstein and The Rip.