‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 5 to Release in July 2023 & What We Know So Far

After three long years, The Dragon Prince returned to Netflix in November for its fourth season. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait another three years, as the fifth season will be coming to Netflix in July. Here’s everything we know so far about the fifth season of The Dragon Prince on Netflix.

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Original animated fantasy series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It’s no surprise how popular The Dragon Prince has become, with the former head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aaron Ehasz, at the helm.

When is The Dragon Prince season 5 Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for the fifth season of The Dragon Prince on Netflix.

Article Continues Below...

In January 2023, Netflix confirmed that The Dragon Prince season 5 will release sometime in 2023.

If we look at the release schedule of the previous seasons, we can get a rough estimate of when we could see the next season.

Book 1: Moon (2018) – September 14, 2018

– September 14, 2018 Book 2: Sky (2019) – February 15, 2019

– February 15, 2019 Book 3: Sun (2019) – November 22, 2019

– November 22, 2019 Book 4: Earth (2022) – November 3, 2022

Any speculation on the release of the fifth season has been laid to rest with the reveal that Netflix will be releasing the new season in July 2023.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed but we expect to learn more soon.

Netflix released a new image for the fifth season with the July reveal.

What will happen in season 5?

Will Aaravos continue to possess Callum?

Anyone taking possession of a primal magic user like Callum is dangerous, let alone someone like Aaravos. Hinting that the young magic user is destined to play right into his hands, is this the last we’ve seen of Aaravos possessing Callum?

In a Q&A, the team behind the show said, “you definitely haven’t seen the last of Aaravos. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to not only properly discover what exactly is so mysterious about the Midnight Star, but also enjoy a lot more screen time with your favorite Startouch elf.”

Will Rayla and Callum rekindle their relationship?

Two years apart without so much of a letter is an easy way to upset your significant other, even if you had tasked yourself with hunting down one of the most dangerous magic users in Xadia.

We expect before long that Callum will forgive Rayla for leaving, and their love for each other will be even stronger.

Will Aaravos be released from prison?

Despite being locked in prison, Aaravos is powerful enough to influence the world with his schemes. However, if he was to be released from his prison, that could only spell doom for all of Xadia. Aided by a map, Claudia, Terry, and Viren are trying to find the prison, in order to release Aaravos.

Will Claudia have a change of heart?

As time has gone by, Claudia is increasingly becoming eviler and eviler. And, even after discovering that Aaravos is far from being a good guy, that hasn’t stopped her from being determined to free him from his prison.

The one hope that Claudia has in not straying too far from the light is the positive influence of Terry. However, if anything were to happen to him, it would definitely send Claudia off the deep end.

Can Janai have her two cakes?

Accused of breaking tradition, and wanting to have her cake and eat it too, Junai may be forced between choosing to lead her people and her relationship with Amaya.

Hopefully, Janai can find the balance which will please the Sunfire elves, and keep her relationship with Amaya.

Can Rayla free her family?

Despite her taunts, Claudia gave up the coins that currently house Rayla’s parents and her guardian Ranaan. It could take some powerful magic in order to free them.

Finally, in another Q&A, it’s been confirmed we’ll be seeing more Tidebound elf in Season 5.

When is The Dragon Prince video game being released?

The first announcement that a video game for The Dragon Prince was in development was in January 2019. In the three years that have passed, there is still only a limited amount of information available on the video game. However, we do know some of the following;

Evidence points to a potential mobile game

Story of the video game will be canon to the animated series.

Players will be able to play as characters from the series

If you’re looking for more content for The Dragon Prince outside of the animated series, fans can now play an incredibly exciting tabletop adventure set in the world of Xadia.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Dragon Prince season 5 on Netflix?