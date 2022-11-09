‘The Empress’ Season 2: Officially Renewed at Netflix and What We Know So Far

The most successful German original since Barbarians, The Empress is off to a great start on Netflix. After several weeks of streaming, Netflix has renewed the German period drama for a second season. We’ll be covering everything you’ll need to know about the second season of The Empress on Netflix.

The Empress is a German Netflix Original historical romantic drama series written by Katharina Eyssen and based on the early life and romance of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The series was co-written by Bernd Lange, Janna Maria Nandzik, and Lena Stahl. Florian Cossen and Katrin Gebbe are the co-directors of the series.

At the tender age of sixteen, Elisabeth Wittlebach marries Franz Joseph, the Emporer of Austria. At odds with life in court, and with her mother-in-law, Elisabeth must fight for her voice in court, and become the figurehead of a struggling empire.

The Empress season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/11/2022)

It’s taken a little over 6 weeks but Netflix has announced its renewal of The Empress for a second season.

The Empress got off to a strong start on Netflix. Within the first two weeks of its release, the series had amassed over 106,000,000 million hours viewed, and for at least a week was the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix. To date, the series has been viewed for a total of 159,800,000 million hours in the Netflix top ten.

What could we expect from the second season of The Empress?

*SEASON 2 SPOILER WARNING*

We’ve only seen a fraction of the interesting life of Empress Elisabeth, and there are many decades yet to explore.

Now with child, Elisabeth will give birth to her first of four children, Archduchess Sophie of Austria. However, while the birth of her first child was one of the happiest moments of Elisabeth’s life, it also put her at odds with her mother-in-law, Princess Sophie, who was convinced that the Empress was too young to raise the children, and took it upon herself to rear the children of the Empress.

After many months of protest, Elisabeth was finally able to convince her husband, Emporer Franz, that she would be allowed to take her children on her travels. Sadly, while traveling in Hungary, her daughter, Archduchess Sophie, died of a high fever.

The death of Archduchess Sophie only increased the resolve of her grandmother, Princess Sophie, that she should rear the grandchildren of the Emperor, instead of the Empress.

All of the surviving children of Elisabeth would grow up with a distant mother, who may not have been cruel to them, but was certainly “unmotherly.”

As for Emporer Franz, the birth of his first child, and the actions taken by his wife, helped to reduce nationalist and revolutionary sentiment. However, tensions in Europe will eventually lead to Austria going to war.

The second season is likely to explore the pregnancy of Elisabeth, and the first couple of years of life as a mother until the tragic death of her firstborn child.

When could we expect to see season 2 of The Empress on Netflix?

If Netflix does decide to renew The Empress, we will be waiting a significant period of time before the second season arrives.

At the earliest, we would expect to see the second season of The Empress sometime in 2024.

Which cast members will return?

We can expect to see the following cast members return for the second season;

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph I of Austria

as Franz Joseph I of Austria Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophie of Bavaria,

as Princess Sophie of Bavaria, Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

as Archduke Maximilian Elisa Schlott as Duchess Helene in Bavaria

as Duchess Helene in Bavaria Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika of Bavaria

as Princess Ludovika of Bavaria Almila Bagriacik as Countess Leontine von Apafi

as Countess Leontine von Apafi Hanna Hilsdorf as Countess Amalia von Salm Reifferscheidt.

as Countess Amalia von Salm Reifferscheidt. Runa Greiner as Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg

as Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann

as Countess Louise Gundemann Andreas Döhler as Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria

as Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria Wiebke Puls as Countess Sophie Esterházy

as Countess Sophie Esterházy Michael Fuith as Archduke Franz Karl of Austria

as Archduke Franz Karl of Austria Felix Nölle as Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria

as Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria Martin Butzke as Gustav, Prince of Vasa

Can The Empress become the successor to The Crown?

It will be hard for any period drama to become the successor of Netflix’s incredibly successful original series, The Crown. However, The Empress certainly can become the non-English language equivalent.

With many decades of Elisabeth’s life to explore, there could be many seasons of The Empress to look forward to in the future.

