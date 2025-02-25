‘The Glass Dome’ Swedish Crime-Drama Series: April 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

A thrilling new crime drama from Sweden, The Glass Dome, is headed to Netflix in April 2025. It stars Léonie Vincent as Leijla, a criminologist who returns to the town where she was held hostage and where a child recently went missing. Here’s everything we know about The Glass Dome on Netflix.

The Glass Dome is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh and written by Camilla Läckberg. Creative Society Production is the studio behind the series, with Agnes Blåsjö as the producer.

When is The Glass Dome coming to Netflix?

The Glass Dome is currently scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 15th, 2025.

What is the plot of The Glass Dome?

Lejla, a criminologist and behaviorist, returns to a small Swedish community with her former chief of police, where she was once held captive and where a young girl recently disappeared.

Who are the cast members of The Glass Dome?

Léonie Vincent plays Lejla. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix project but has previously starred in Swedish productions such as Harmonica, Bäckström, and Trolösa.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Johan Hedenberg (Nya Dagbladet).

Johan Rheborg (Solsidan).

Farzad Farzaneh (Bara barnen).

la Langhammer (Love Fools).

Cecilia Nilsson (Blackwater)

Emil Almén (The Fighter).

Bianca Lynxén (In Bed with Santa).

What is the episode count?

Netflix has yet to reveal the episode count for The Glass Dome. We’d expect to see a minimum of six episodes. However, we have confirmation that each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Glass Dome on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!