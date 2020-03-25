‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Schedule

Coming to Netflix this April is the highly anticipated new K-Drama series The King: Eternal Monarch. We have everything you need to know about the K-Drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, Netflix release date, and episode release schedule.

The King: Eternal Monarch is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama series by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. The series will be directed by Baek Sang-Hoon, who previously directed such series as Descendants of the Sun and Secret.

When is the Netflix release date for The King: Eternal Monarch?

The first episode of The King: Eternal Monarch will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

Episodes will be available twice a week, arriving on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Weekly Episode Release Schedule

The King: Eternal Monarch will debut on SBS on April 17th, 2020. The following table is the episode release schedule for SBSand Netflix:

Episode SBS Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 17/04/2020 18/04/2020 2 18/04/2020 19/04/2020 3 24/04/2020 25/04/2020 4 25/04/2020 26/04/2020 5 01/05/2020 02/05/2020 6 02/05/2020 03/05/2020 7 08/05/2020 09/05/2020 8 09/05/2020 10/05/2020 9 15/05/2020 16/05/2020 10 16/05/2020 17/05/2020 11 22/05/2020 23/05/2020 12 23/05/2020 24/05/2020 13 29/05/2020 30/05/2020 14 30/05/2020 31/05/2020 15 05/06/2020 06/06/2020 16 06/06/2020 07/06/2020

What is the plot of The King: Eternal Monarch?

Set across two parrel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite world to help save their worlds.

Who are the cast members of The King: Eternal Monarch?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The King: Eternal Monarch:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Emperor Yi Gon Lee Min Ho The Legend of the Blue Sea | Faith | City Hunter Jung Tae Eul / Luna Kim Go Eun Goblin | Canola | Your Song Jo Eun Sup / Jo Young Woo Do Hwan My Country: The New Age | Mad Dog | Save Me Kang Shin Jae Kim Kyung Nam Come and Hug Me | Prison Playbook | Defendant Goo Seo Ryung Jung Eun Chae The Guest | The Great Battle | The King Yi Rim Lee Jung Jin The K2 | More Than Words Can Say | Running Man

South Korean actress Kim Go Eun returns to a leading role in a television series, four years after her star performance in Goblin.

Will The King Eternal Monarch be a record-breaking K-Drama?

It’s going to take something special for a new K-Drama series to smash into the highest-rated Korean dramas in public broadcast.

The King Eternal Monarch will need almost half of all the viewership in South Korea to reach the top 50. At it currently stands, the k-drama series will need at least 45%.

Only six k-dramas between 2010 and 2019 were able to break into the top 50.

It’s a tall order to make some waves, but The King: Eternal Monarch has every chance of being a great success.

Are you looking forward to the release of The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know in the comments below!