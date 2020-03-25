What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Schedule

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Schedule

by @JRobinsonWoN on March 25, 2020, 8:12 am EST

Pin Email

The King: Eternal Monarch – Copyright. SBS

Coming to Netflix this April is the highly anticipated new K-Drama series The King: Eternal Monarch. We have everything you need to know about the K-Drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, Netflix release date, and episode release schedule.

The King: Eternal Monarch is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama series by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. The series will be directed by Baek Sang-Hoon, who previously directed such series as Descendants of the Sun and Secret.

When is the Netflix release date for The King: Eternal Monarch?

The first episode of The King: Eternal Monarch will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

Episodes will be available twice a week, arriving on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Weekly Episode Release Schedule

The King: Eternal Monarch will debut on SBS on April 17th, 2020. The following table is the episode release schedule for SBSand Netflix:

EpisodeSBS Broadcast DateNetflix Release Date
117/04/202018/04/2020
218/04/202019/04/2020
324/04/202025/04/2020
425/04/202026/04/2020
501/05/202002/05/2020
602/05/202003/05/2020
708/05/202009/05/2020
809/05/202010/05/2020
915/05/202016/05/2020
1016/05/202017/05/2020
1122/05/202023/05/2020
1223/05/202024/05/2020
1329/05/202030/05/2020
1430/05/202031/05/2020
1505/06/202006/06/2020
1606/06/202007/06/2020

 

What is the plot of The King: Eternal Monarch?

Set across two parrel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite world to help save their worlds.

Lee Min Ho as Emperor Yi Gon – Copyright. SBS

Who are the cast members of The King: Eternal Monarch?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The King: Eternal Monarch:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Emperor Yi GonLee Min HoThe Legend of the Blue Sea | Faith | City Hunter
Jung Tae Eul / LunaKim Go EunGoblin | Canola | Your Song
Jo Eun Sup / Jo YoungWoo Do HwanMy Country: The New Age | Mad Dog | Save Me
Kang Shin JaeKim Kyung NamCome and Hug Me | Prison Playbook | Defendant
Goo Seo RyungJung Eun ChaeThe Guest | The Great Battle | The King
Yi RimLee Jung JinThe K2 | More Than Words Can Say | Running Man

South Korean actress Kim Go Eun returns to a leading role in a television series, four years after her star performance in Goblin.

Will The King Eternal Monarch be a record-breaking K-Drama?

It’s going to take something special for a new K-Drama series to smash into the highest-rated Korean dramas in public broadcast.

The King Eternal Monarch will need almost half of all the viewership in South Korea to reach the top 50. At it currently stands, the k-drama series will need at least 45%.

Only six k-dramas between 2010 and 2019 were able to break into the top 50.

It’s a tall order to make some waves, but The King: Eternal Monarch has every chance of being a great success.

Are you looking forward to the release of The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know in the comments below!

More from Netflix News