‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal & Release Date

It’s been over a month since the final episode of The King: Eternal Monarch and fans have been eager to learn whether or not their new favorite k-drama would be returning for a second season. Sadly, we’re still waiting on news of renewal, but we’ll be making sure to keep you up to date with all the news and information regarding The King: Eternal Monarch season 2.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a licensed Netflix Original K-drama series by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. The series was broadcast on the South Korean public broadcaster SBS, where episodes were broadcast every Friday and Saturday.

set across two parallel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite universe to help save their worlds.

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for season 2?

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated:18/07/2020)

At the time of writing, there’s been no word on whether or not The King: Eternal Monarch will be returning for a second season.

Despite being given the title of a Netflix Original, the renewal of the series isn’t up to the streaming service. This is because The King: Eternal Monarch is an internationally licensed Original, and wasn’t ordered/produced by Netflix.

The decision to renew the series for a second season is ultimately down to either the productions studios, Studio Dragon and Hwa&Dam Pictures and the distributor SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System)

Is the series popular enough for a renewal?

Netflix hasn’t released any viewing statistics for The King: Eternal Monarch, but we do know what the ratings were from its South Korean broadcast.

The highest-rated episode of The King: Eternal Monarch, episode two, reached 11.6%, and it’s lowest-ranked, episode eleven, was only able to manage 5.2%.

Those ratings mean, at the series highest, roughly 6 million viewers tuned in, and at it’s lowest only 2.7 million viewers tuned in.

In comparison to the US, those ratings would have equated to an audience of roughly 38.3 million and 17.2 million, respectively.

While those ratings would have been fantastic in America if we compare them to Korea, there’s a dramatic difference. In the top 50 ranked Korean dramas in public broadcast, the fiftieth in the list has a rating of 44.9%, and the number one ranked series has an astonishing rating of 66.9%.

The k-drama performed extremely well outside of South Korea, which may be enough to see the series renewed. If SBS doesn’t want to continue on with the program, there’s no reason why Netflix couldn’t pick up the series as a full Netflix Original.

Does The King: Eternal Monarch need a second season?

Naturally, that question is entirely subjective, but judging the way the series ends would indicate that a second season may not be happening.

In the closing moments of The King: Eternal Monarch the last shot we are treated to is Yi Gon and Jung Tae Eul holding hands, which then transitions to an elderly couple also holding hands, showing us the pair lived happily ever after, growing old together.

Do Netflix subscribers want a second season of The King: Eternal Monarch?

You don’t have to search too far before you find demand from fans for a second season of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Some fans are so dedicated to getting a second season, a petition has been started. At the time of writing the petition has a goal of 1000 signatures, and is a couple of hundred short.

One thing to consider is actor Woo Do Hwan has enlisted into the army for his national service. He will spend the next year and a half in the military, so if the series intends to continue they may have to wait for Woo Do Hwan to return.

Would you like to see a second season of The King Eternal Monarch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!