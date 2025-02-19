Netflix News

‘The Residence’ Netflix Limited Series Sets March 2025 Release & Further First Look

Shondaland's next series on Netflix The Residence sets March 2025 release.

Caption/Description: The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

Shondaland’s third major Netflix Original title is The Residence, which Netflix has announced will be released in March 2025. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Residence, including the plot, cast, first look, and Netflix release date.

Netflix announced it acquired the Kate Anderson Brower book rights in July 2018. It announced it was moving forward with the series adaptation in March 2022.

Attorney-turned-screenwriter Paul William Davies will serve as writer and showrunner for the series. His credits include such projects as ScandalBetrayal, and For the People. The Residence will be part of Davies’ new overall deal with Netflix, where Shondaland is also under an exclusive deal that was re-upped after initially being struck in 2018.

Davies had the following to say about the series:

“The Residence is honestly a lot of things. It’s funny, it’s suspenseful, it’s clever, it’s totally farcical in places, it’s genuinely romantic in others, As a murder mystery, what I think really makes it fresh and unique is Cordelia Cupp.  She’s just special.”

Premiereabcpeoplearrivals Ev Tx Mhlix

Pictured: Paul William Davies

The Residence joins Shondaland’s series portfolio on Netflix, which includes hit period drama Bridgerton, returning for a second season this month, its Queen Charlotte spinoff, and Rhimes’ recently released limited series Inventing Anna. 

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us) will direct four series episodes.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Residence:

What’s the Netflix release date for The Residence?

Netflix has confirmed that The Residence will be released on Netflix on March 20th, 2025.

En Us Res Main Portraitwall Rgb Pre

An official trailer for the series has been released.

What’s the plot of The Residence?

Netflix’s The Residence will use Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as source material to turn it upside down and deliver a murder mystery in the style of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Per GoodReads, The Residence book “offers an intimate account of the service staff of the White House, from the Kennedys to the Obamas.”

The Residence Book Kate Brower Netflix

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis of the new series:

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Who is cast in The Residence?

The Residence Netflix Cast Grid Series

Cast grid for Netflix’s The Residence

The cast for The Residence has been announced in two waves.

First up, in January 2023, Netflix confirmed Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba would be leading the cast.

Then in February 2023, we got a further 11 new cast members announced

Here’s the current list of cast members as of March 2023:

Uzo Aduba plays the role of Cordelia Cupp, a DC Detective. The actress will be familiar to fans of Orange is the New Black, where she played the role of Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren. She had the following to say about the role:

“What makes Cordelia part of the catalog of Shondaland heroines is that she’s strong, she doesn’t mince words, she’s unapologetically herself.” While other characters in The Residence may think the mystery ahead is impossible to crack, Cordelia sees a puzzle worth putting together. This case is unsolvable to everyone except Cordelia Cupp.”

The Residence Uzo Aduba First Look March

The Residence. Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in episode 104 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

The rest of the cast is as follows:

  • Randall Park as Special Agent, FBI, Edwin Park.
  • Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department.
The Residence Randall Park First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Randall Park as Edwin Park, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

  • Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter, White House chief usher.
The Residence Giancarlo Esposita First Look March

The Residence. Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter in episode 108 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

  • Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos, the prime minister of Australia.
  • Nathan Lovejoy as Alden Tamridge, Australian ambassador.
  • Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service.
  • Paul Witten as Jeffrey Hewes.
  • Barrett Foa as Elliot Morgan
  • Juliette Jeffers as Angie Huggins, White House painter.
  • Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, director of the National Park Police.
The Residence Cast First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Nathan Lovejoy as Ambassador Alden Tamridge, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes, Julian MacMahon as PM Stephen Roos, Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher, Paul Witten as Jeffrey Hewes, Barrett Foa as Elliot Morgan, Juliette Jeffers as Angie Huggins, Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson in episode 102 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

  • Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan, Perry Morgan’s younger screw-up brother.
The Residence Jason Lee First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher in episode 102 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

  • Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’.
  • Al Franken as Aaron Filkins, the senior senator from Washington State.
  • Edwina Findley as White House Butler, Sheila Cannon.
  • Mary Wiseman as Marvella, White House Executive Chef.
  • Spencer Garrett as Walley Gick, director of the FBI.
  • Kylie Minogue as herself.
The Residence Kylie Minogue First Look March

The Residence. Kylie Minogue as Self in episode 102 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

  • Jane Curtin as Nan Cox, first mother-in-law.
  • James Babson as Daryl Armogeda, operations supervisor.
  • Eliza Coupe as Senator Margery Bay Bix, junior senator of Colorado.
  • Izzy Diaz as Eddie Gomez, carpenter.
The Residence Cast First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Paul Fitzgerald as President Perry Morgan, Barrett Foa as Elliot Morgan, Kylie Minogue as Self, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in episode 105 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

  • Paul Fitzgerald as President Perry Morgan.
  • Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend.
  • Ros Gentle as Rachel Middlekauff, media tycoon.
The Residence Susan Kelechi First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher in episode 101 of The Residence. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2024

  • Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney a young and rising White House Assistant Usher.
  • Chris Grace as Duane Ladage, electrician.
  • Sumalee Montano as Dana Hammond, chief of staff to President Morgan.
  • Taran Killam as St. Pierre, an energy medium.
  • Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle, White House housekeeper.
  • Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller, White House engineer.
  • Brett Tucker as David Rylance, Australian foreign minister.
  • Rebecca Field as Emily Mackil, White House gardner.
  • Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef.
  • Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary.
The Residence Bronson Pinchot First Look March

The Residence. (L to R) Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard, Barrett Foa as Elliot Morgan, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher in episode 103 of The Residence. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

How many episodes will be in The Residence?

Netflix has confirmed that The Residence will feature eight episodes at around 60 minutes apiece. The series is listed in multiple locations as a “mini-series,” so don’t expect a season 2.

What’s the production status of The Residence?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

The bulk of filming took place in 2023, which started in January. Filming was due to end in September 2023, but production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Filming picked back up on January 5th, 2024, and reportedly ran until April 30th, 2024. The series was being filmed in Los Angeles under the codename/working title Falcon.

Are you looking forward to this new adaptation? Let us know in the comments down below.

