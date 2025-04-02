‘The Residence’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew? What The Viewing Numbers Say So Far…

Shondaland’s sixth major project, exclusive to the streamer, just recently landed on Netflix, with lots of talk about the option to keep the show on the road for a season 2, despite the show very much having a start, middle, and end. How likely are we to get a season 2 of The Residence? What do the numbers say? What has the team behind the show said so far?

The series was well-reviewed by critics, and most audience indicators also appear to be strong, such as its 7.8/10 IMDb rating, making it one of the best reviewed titles of 2025 so far. It features a huge ensemble cast with the plot revolving around a detective having to figure out who committed a murder while at the prestigious State Dinner.

The show’s creator, Paul William Davies, has also been keen to get a second season renewal. Speaking to another Penske outlet, TVLine, the creator said, “I really do hope that I have the opportunity to tell more stories with it, and I think it would start with Cordelia,” adding, “I really do think there’s more story to tell with her. I’ve got ideas, so I hope people respond to her and [to the show], and then we can do it.”

So what are the chances of renewal? How well is it performing thus far?

How well is The Residence performing on Netflix? Our Renewal Prediction

Sadly, The Residence’s early performance in the top 10 after two weeks has us thinking that the show may be in trouble. As of week 2, the show has featured in the #2 position on the Netflix charts. In week 1, the show debuted with 6.4M views, which rose nearly 40% in week 2 to 8.8 M.

That on paper sounds good, but when you put it against other shows that have been renewed and canceled (and a few that are still awaiting decisions like No Good Deed), the show looks to be in a bit of trouble, hovering around what we’d consider to be a danger zone cut-off:

Of course, if you’re being generous you could argue that much of the oxygen that’d ordinarily be there for a new show like The Residence was being sucked up by Adolescence which has instantly become one of the biggest hits for Netflix in 2025 and entered the all-time most watched list. This isn’t the first time a show has been completely overshadowed, but you’ve still got to perform, regardless of the other parts of the Netflix lineup.

If we plot the show against Obliterated, a show with a comparable budget and a show we considered to be one of the most-watched cancellations, you can see The Residence is currently tracking right alongside it. That said, it’s tracking way above KAOS and Dead Boy Detectives, which were unavoidable cancellations early on.

There are other considerations here. Netflix has a very close relationship with Shondaland, which may provide incentive to keep it going. In addition, there are apparent hopes for the show to do well at the upcoming Emmys, with Golden Derby tracking it as the 20th most likely to win this season as of April 2nd.

On the bright side, if The Residence doesn’t get picked up for a season 2, the story for season 1 is complete at the very least with a satisfying ending. Are you hoping The Residence returns for a season 2? Let us know in the comments.