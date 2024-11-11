‘The Six Triple Eight’: Everything You Need To Know About Tyler Perry’s WW2 Movie

The Six Triple Eight will be Tyler Perry’s first time producing and directing a historical war drama for Netflix. Telling the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black female unit that served in WW2, the movie is headed exclusively to Netflix in December 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Netflix Original.

This report was first published on December 10th, 2022, and has been updated to reflect new developments. It was last updated on November 11th, 2024.

The Six Triple Eight is an upcoming historical war drama that Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced. Perry’s studio, The Tyler Perry Company, will handle production, which will be the studio’s first time producing a war drama. The project was officially unveiled by Netflix back in December 2022.

Angi Bones (The House Next Door), Peter Gruber, Nicole Avant (Wag the Dog), Keri Selig (Passengers), and Carlota Espinosa are among the producers listed on the project alongside Perry. Aaron Zigman is composing the soundtrack for the film with Michael Watson serving as cinematographer and Maysie Hoy as Editor.

When will The Six Triple Eight be released on Netflix?

Netflix has officially unveiled the release date for The Six Triple Eight, confirming our earlier reporting that the movie will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, December 20th, 2024. The film will also screen in select theaters beginning December 6th.

The movie has a run time of 2 hours and 7 minutes and is rated PG-13. For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout Fall 2024 on the movie slate, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Six Triple Eight?

Based on the true story, here’s an official synopsis for The Six Triple Eight:

“During the height of the conflict in World War II circa 1943, difficulties in the war led to a change in priorities, and much of the mail previously reaching soldiers on the front lines has been halted. As warehouses begin to overflow with unfulfilled deliveries, soldiers’ hopes are dashed as they lose contact with their families back home. To fix this problem, the 6888th Battalion – the Women’s Army Corps’ all-Black battalion including over 800 female soldiers – is sent to tackle the impossible challenge of sorting years’ worth of backlogged mail. Even as military higher-ups hope to see the plan fail, the Six Triple Eight are determined to deliver hope to soldiers and families across the world.”

What was the 6888th Battalion?

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, nicknamed the “Six Triple Eight,” was an all-Black battalion of the US Army in the Women’s Army Corps during WW2.

The battalion, consisting of five companies, had 855 personnel, including enlisted personnel and officers. The Six Triple Eight was the first all-female, all-black battalion sent overseas during WW2.

Its purpose was to aid the U.S. Army, which, thanks to the war, had lost a significant shortage of soldiers who could manage its postal service.

In February 1945, after taking part in basic training in Georgia, the battalion was transported to Britain. Arriving in Birmingham at the temporary post office, the battalion sorted through the mail, which was estimated to have a backlog of 17 million items, some of which had been at the post office for two years.

The monumental task was supposed to take up to six months to complete, but thanks to the Six Triple Eight’s hard work, intelligence, and perseverance, it took just three months. They had completed not only the backlog from the US Army but also the backlogs for the UK and France.

Once the task in Birmingham was completed, the battalion was sent across the English Channel into liberated France to Rouen and deal with another backlog. In October 1945, the Roeun backlog was completed.

The battalion participated in a parade ceremony where Joan of Arc was executed before being housed in a luxurious hotel in Paris, where all the remaining members received first-class service. At this time, the war had concluded, and the battalion had been reduced by 300. A further 200 were discharged from service in January 1946.

Upon the battalions’ return to the United States in February 1946, it would be disbanded at Fort Dix, New Jersey. At the time, there was no public recognition of their military service.

Many years later, in February 2009, the battalion was honored at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Three former unit members attended: Alyce Dixon, Mary Ragland, and Gladys Shuster Carter. In the same year, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama honored Ragland and Dixon.

Who are the cast members of The Six Triple Eight?

On January 11th, 2023, Netflix officially unveiled the entire cast for the upcoming movie.

Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil, The Prom) as Major Charity Adams

(The School for Good and Evil, The Prom) as Major Charity Adams Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk, Sistas) as Lena Derriecott King

(If Beale Street Could Talk, Sistas) as Lena Derriecott King Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues, How to Get Away With Murder) as Captain Campbell

(A Jazzman’s Blues, How to Get Away With Murder) as Captain Campbell Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things) as Benrice Baker

(Tiny Pretty Things) as Benrice Baker Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!, Perfect Harmony) as Johnnie Mae

(The Wiz Live!, Perfect Harmony) as Johnnie Mae Sarah Jeffery (Charmed, Descendants) as Dolores Washington

(Charmed, Descendants) as Dolores Washington Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy, Queens) as Elaine White

(Pam & Tommy, Queens) as Elaine White Jay Reeves (Safety, The Tax Collector) as Private Hugh Bell

(Safety, The Tax Collector) as Private Hugh Bell Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar) as Vera

(Daybreak, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar) as Vera Moriah Brown (Raising Dion, Power Book II: Ghost) as Inez

(Raising Dion, Power Book II: Ghost) as Inez Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless, Within) as Susie

(Ruthless, Within) as Susie Gregg Sulkin (World of Fire, The Throwback) as Abram David

(World of Fire, The Throwback) as Abram David Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Claws) as General Halt

(Breaking Bad, Claws) as General Halt Sam Waterston (Law & Order, Grace and Frankie) as President Roosevelt

(Law & Order, Grace and Frankie) as President Roosevelt Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking) as Eleanor Roosevelt

(Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking) as Eleanor Roosevelt Oprah Winfrey (Selma, The Butler) as Mary McLeod Bethune

(Selma, The Butler) as Mary McLeod Bethune Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring) as Emma Derriecott

(The Fundamentals of Caring) as Emma Derriecott Scott Daniel Johnson (The Banker) as General Lee

(The Banker) as General Lee Nick Harris (Brassic) as Chaplain Clemens

(Brassic) as Chaplain Clemens Bill Barrett (The Oval) as Staff Sergeant Hill

(The Oval) as Staff Sergeant Hill Ben VanderMey (Baby Driver) as Captain Matthews

(Baby Driver) as Captain Matthews Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow) as Colonel Collins

What is the production status of The Six Triple Eight?

In issue #1327 of Production Weekly, it was reported that production would occur between January 9th and April 6th, 2023. Per Netflix’s casting announcement on January 11th, they confirmed that “Principal photography for this film began this week.”

Local news reports also revealed that filming took place in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. We’ve also seen some fantastic images taken behind the scenes of some sets.

The plane seen in the photo’s background is most likely a replica of one of the most iconic planes used by the United States in WW2. Named “That’s All, Brother,” the Douglas C-47 Skytrain led the formation of 800 other planes that carried the 13,000 paratroopers that jumped into Normandy on D-Day, which began the liberation of France from the forces of Nazi Germany. The aircraft was used multiple times throughout the conflict, taking part in other operations such as Market Garden, Repulse, and Varsity.

After active duty, the plane was sold into civilian ownership but fell into disrepair. When it was found in an airplane boneyard in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, significant effort went into restoring the plane. The restoration has made That’s All Brother airworthy. It has taken part in air shows and several ceremonies, particularly commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, where the plane made a flyby of the Statue of Liberty.

Before we leave you, here are a few more first-look photos from the new movie:

Are you looking forward to watching Six Triple Eight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!