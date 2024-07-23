New Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Welcome to an expanded preview of all the new movies Netflix has scheduled to round out 2024. We’ll look at titles from around the world set to premiere between September and December 2024, which are premiering at Film Festivals and which will be getting theatrical runs.

We’re still waiting for more details on Netflix’s plans for the film festival circuit this Fall. We’re sure a number of movies will be among the premieres at the British Film Festival, Venice, TIFF, New York Film Festival, and others. Likewise, this list will evolve over time as we get new first looks and release dates.

Note that everything on this list is subject to change. Listed in order of release where available and in alphabetical order otherwise.

Boxer

Coming to Netflix: September 11th

Runtime: 2hr 30m

Rated: TV-MA

One of several new Polish films due to release as the year winds down is a period sports drama movie about a young boxer who flees the then-communist country of Poland in the hopes of becoming a world-renowned boxer.

Mitja Okorn directs, with Eryk Kulm, Adrianna Chlebicka, and Eryk Lubos starring.

Uglies

Coming to Netflix: September 13th

Runtime: 1hr 41m

Rated: PG-13

Joey King is set to lead this new drama from director McG, who has collaborated with Netflix on numerous projects, such as The Babysitter. Adapting the dystopian novel by Scott Westerfeld, the movie depicts a future wherein all humans must get cosmetic surgery at age 16.

Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox round out the main cast.

His Three Daughters

Coming to Netflix: September 20th

Theatrical Release: September 6th (In Select Theaters)

Runtime: 1hr 44m

Rated: R

One of the acquired titles Netflix picked up from the film festival circuit last year is His Three Daughters, headlined by three heavyweights: Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne.

Azazel Jacobs is behind the movie about the family dynamic of three sisters coming together after being apart for many years because their father has fallen ill and whose life may be coming to an end.

Given that most critics have already seen the movie, we do know that it’s a critical smash, with it currently holding 100% on RottenTomatoes. Shirley Li for The Atlantic wrote, “Moving but never maudlin, His Three Daughters is a film packed with delicate moments and realistic conversations, bolstered by a uniformly excellent cast.”

Rez Ball

Coming to Netflix: September 27th

Runtime: 1hr 53m

Rating: PG-13

World Premiere at TIFF

Adding to Netflix’s collection of sports movies is Rez Ball, which comes from writer/director Sydney Freeland, who produced the script alongside Sterlin Harjo.

The film depicts a high school basketball team, the Chuska Warriors, which are up against it as the championship looks to be slipping away.

Jessica Matten, Kauchani Bratt, Cody Lightning, and Dallas Goldtooth are among the huge ensemble cast assembled for the new sports movie.

The Platform 2

Coming to Netflix: October 4th

One of Netflix’s biggest movies from Spain is returning for a big sequel with some big names behind it. The story from the first movie continues in a vertical prison where a platform of food is lowered, but was the message delivered after the climactic ending of the first? It appears not. We’ll see a new ruler take charge and new rules inflicted on the residents of The Pit.

Family Pack

Coming to Netflix: October 23rd

Runtime: 1hr 33m

Rating: TV-14

Also known as Loups Garous, this new French family comedy arrives just in time for Halloween and will be Netflix’s equivalent of Jumanji. The movie shares that it’s about a family that’s thrust into a mysterious card game in which they have to live in a medieval village in which they’re enlisted to help fend off waves of werewolves.

Joy

Coming to Netflix: October 25th (not yet confirmed by Netflix)

Runtime: 1hr 53m

Rating: PG-13

Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, and Bill Nighy headline this new biopic from the United Kingdom that looks back at the remarkable story of how Louise Joy Brown was born in 1978, thanks to the advancement of IVF.

We got to see an extended snippet of Joy a little earlier this year at the Next on Netflix UK event, and it looked both delightful and uplifting. Definitely one to watch.

Emilia Pérez

Coming to Netflix: November 13th (Only in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom)

Select Theaters: TBD

Canadian Premiere at TIFF 2024

Although this movie originates from France, it’s got some big American talent behind it, which will undoubtedly get a lot of bums in seats come mid-November.

Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez headline the case about four women in Mexico, including cartel leader Emilia, who enlists lawyer Rita to help her fake her death and live authentically.

Spellbound

Coming to Netflix: November 22nd

Runtime: 1hr 46m

Rating: PG

Spellbound is the first of many films coming exclusively to Netflix from Skydance Animation, the John Lasseter-led studio. It is a fantasy adventure that resembles a mix of Tangled and Spirited Away.

Back in Action

Coming to Netflix: November 15th*

Cameron Diaz is returning to acting via Netflix with a new action comedy. She’ll star alongside Jamie Foxx, a regular Netflix Original star in it. The film sees the duo play a couple who have hung up their hats after their former spy days, but duty calls when their cover is blown.

We’ve got an asterisk on this particular release date. Although confirmed for November 15th this May at the Netflix Upfronts, we’ve learned (as well as other sources) that the movie may be shifted into January 2025.

Carry-On

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 1hr 57m

Rating: PG-13

Expected to hit Netflix around Thanksgiving, this big-budget and highly anticipated title is about a TSA agent having to think on his feet after letting someone through airport security with a dangerous bag after being blackmailed.

Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Theo Rossi are among the big hitters in the new action comedy.

It’s What’s Inside

Coming to Netflix: TBD

One of the scripted titles Netflix picked up from the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year is the comedy horror It’s What’s Inside from writer and director Greg Jardin.

The plot revolves around a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, and Nina Bloomgarden star.

Lonely Planet

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Susannah Grant is the writer and director behind this new romantic drama that will star Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, and Diana Silvers. The plot revolves around a novelist who arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco. Not being the most outgoing of people, she doesn’t expect to meet a young man or begin a passionate love affair. She ends up doing both.

Pedro Páramo

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 2hr 3m

World Premiere at TIFF 2024

Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, best known for his work on Apple TV’s Killers of the Flower Moon, is working on this new movie, headlined by Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Also starring Tenoch Huerta, Dolores Heredia, Ilse Salas, Héctor Kotsifakis, and Mayra Batalla, the movie is described as “a mesmerizing story of desire, corruption, and inheritance,” set in an abandoned Mexican town where the past and present coexist.

Rebel Ridge

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Here at What’s on Netflix, we’ve been tracking three movies over the past couple of years that have been in what we’ve dubbed “post-production hell.” Those three movies include The Old Guard 2, Havoc, and, of course, Rebel Ridge. While the former looks like it won’t hit our screens until 2025, we will finally get Rebel Ridge this year.

Aaron Pierre headlines the cast with the drama thriller about an ex-Marine fighting through a town chock full of corruption.

The Piano Lesson

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 2hr 5m

Rating: PG-13

Canadian Premiere at TIFF

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, after the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and their heirloom piano, which bears carvings documenting their history from their enslaved ancestor. It’s based on the August Wilson’s Broadway play of the same name.

Among the impressive cast includes many who were featured in the award-winning Broadway play, including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts,

Corey Hawkins and Erykah Badu.

The Six Triple Eight

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Rating: PG-13

Tyler Perry has a LOT of projects in the works for Netflix. Topping our list of the most anticipated is a new drama biopic that will retell the story of the women of color who operated overseas throughout the duration of the Second World War.

Perry directs the film with the all-star cast including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauan Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves among countless more well-known names.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Serving as a long-awaited anime movie follow-up to Nightmare of the Wolf, we’ll once again hear Doug Cockle return the voice of Geralt.

“Hired to probe seaside village attacks,” reads the synopsis, “mutant monster hunter Geralt unravels an age-old conflict between humans and sea people that threatens war between kingdoms. Aided by allies, he must solve the mystery before hostilities escalate.”

Time Cut

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 1hr 29m

Rating: TV-14

Beyond a small spot in Netflix’s initial movie lineup for 2024, we don’t know too much about this new sci-fi action movie called Time Cut. We do know that Hannah Macpherson directed it and that the movie features a slew of well-known Netflix stars, such as Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), or Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key).

Here’s what we know about the plot so far: “A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.”

Uprising

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 2hr 6m

Rating: TV-MA

Directed by Kim Sang-man, Uprising is Netflix’s big South Korean swing for the final few months of the year.

Per Netflix’s official synopsis, here’s what you can expect:

“Set in the Joseon era, during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journey through the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries: Cheon-yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude, and Jong-ryeo, Cheon-yeong’s master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family.”

Woman of the Hour



Coming to Netflix: TBD

Runtime: 1hr 29 mins

Rating: TV-MA

Originally in development at Netflix before going independent before getting picked up by Netflix after its premiere at film festivals late last year, we’ll finally get the Anna Kendrick movie in which she both directs (it’s her directorial debut) and stars as Cheryl Bradshaw.

Daniel Zovatto plays Rodney Alcala, a now-world-renowned serial killer who bizarrely entered to appear on a dating TV show on which he scored a date. Originally part of the 2017 Black List, it’s been a while for this movie to see the light of day, and thankfully, the wait is soon ending.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

