‘The Sound of Magic’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After a stand-out first season of The Sound of Magic, the whimsical k-drama lived up to fan expectations and more. But most importantly will Netflix be renewing the series for a second season? Fans will hope so, but a lack of extra source material may get in the way. Here’s everything we know so far about The Sound of Magic season 2 on Netflix.

The Sound of Magic is an South Korean Netflix Original musical fantasy K-Drama series written by Kim Min Jeong, directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, and based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon.

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students at the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Ri Eul, her life is changed forever.

The Sound of Magic season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix renewal status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/05/2022)

At the time of writing The Sound of Magic has been streaming on Netflix for a little under a week, which means at the earliest we’ll be waiting several weeks to learn if the K-Drama will be renewed.

The reason for this is that Netflix often waits several weeks to gather all of the relevant viewership data from across the world. What often determines renewal is linked to how many subscribers watched the series in its entirety, how many started but stopped after one or two episodes, and the total number of viewing hours.

While we did expect a stronger start for The Sound of Magic, almost ten million hours watched in the first week of release is still fantastic. Not to mention the show has broken into the Netflix global top ten list.

The Sound of Magic has already made it into the top ten lists of 42 countries around the world and has made it into the number one spot for multiple countries such as UAE, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt. We expect The Sound of Magic to reach the number one spot in South Korea where it has reached the number two spot.

We expect to see a rise in popularity over the next few weeks and enough millions of viewing hours for Netflix to determine whether or not The Sound of Magic should be renewed for a second season.

Does The Sound of Magic need a second season?

The elephant in the room when discussing a second season of The Sound of Magic is whether or not the story actually needs a second season. This is mostly due to the fact that many of the story threads seen in the first season are wrapped up by the end of episode 6.

There’s also the issue with the source material as the webtoon only lasted seven chapters, eight if you include the prologue. With practically all of the source material covered, the writers would need to go above and beyond for a second season.

If the writers were willing to stretch the story beyond one season then we could see some of the following storylines in season 2;

What happened to the magician Ri Eul? After Ah-Yi used magic to help him disappear and evade the police, Ri Eul was never seen again. As Ah-Yi begins to explore more magic, will Ri Eul return to teach her more of his secrets?

Will Ri Eul’s name ever be cleared? Framed for a murder he didn’t commit, will a second season see Ri Eul’s name fully cleared for good.

With Ah-Yi’s father making good on his promise to find a job to clear his debts, will it give Ah-Yi the freedom to pursue a new career as a magician?

Abandoned by her mother, Ah-Yi has pined for her mother, leaving her messages and letters in the vain hope she’ll one day return. As Ah-Yi begins to make something of her life, nothing could be more disruptive than her mother returning.

Ah-Yi has a potential budding romance with Na Il. We’d expect this relationship to be explored even further in season 2, especially with Na Il dropping out of college as he tries to take control of his life away from his parents.

Would you like to see a second season of The Sound of Magic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!