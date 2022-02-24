Most-Watched K-Dramas on Netflix in 2022

K-Dramas on Netflix has gotten off to a strong start in 2022, which continues on from what was the best year in the genre’s history on the streaming service. Throughout 2022 we’ll be keeping track of what are the most-watched K-Dramas on Netflix.

Below are the most-watched K-Dramas on Netflix so far in 2022:

1. All of Us are Dead

Overall number in top 10s: #1

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: 536,390,000

South Korea has excelled at the zombie horror titles over the past decade, which has seen some incredible releases such as Train to Busan, Rampant, Kingdom, and Alive. Thanks to the aforementioned titles it was a no-brainer that All of Us Are Dead would be wildly popular with Netflix subscribers.

While the series didn’t generate the same amount of views as Squid Game, over 500 million hours viewed is nothing to scoff at.

2. Our Beloved Summer

Overall number in top 10s: #19

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: 105,070,000

Romantic dramas are a dime a dozen in the K-Drama world, however, no matter how many there are Netflix subscribers continue to adore them all. What made Our Beloved Summer extra special was the chemistry between actor Choi Woo Shik and actress Kim Da Mi, who perfectly displayed the complicated feelings of love and what it means to grow as a person.

3. Squid Game

Overall number in top 10s: #30

Total Hours Viewed Since Release: 128,760,000

There isn’t much else to be said about Squid Game than what already has been said. The series took the world by storm and exploded into pop culture in such a way that no one could have predicted.

Several months after the series release and fans are still tuning in to watch the show, so many in fact it’s keeping up with other K-Dramas that have only just been released recently. With an eye-watering 2,263,910,000 hours viewed, Squid Game is far and beyond the most successful series, Netflix has ever produced. So it’s a good thing the series will be returning for a second season in the not-so-distant future…

4. The Silent Sea

Overall number in top 10s: #32

Total Hours Viewed Since Release: 67,540,000

The Silent Sea had a stacked number of talented actors, creating one of the best ensemble casts in a South Korean series in 2022. Sadly, The Silent Sea didn’t live up to expectations, however, that hasn’t stopped subscribers from sinking tens of millions of hours into watching the drama.

5. Crash Landing on You

Overall number in top 10s: #53

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

One of the most popular K-Dramas in cable television history, Crash Landing on You was a huge get for Netflix in 2019. It can’t be denied that the fascination of a story involving the romance between a North Korean army officer, and a South Korean heiress was what drew millions of eyes to the drama.

Sadly, we don’t have any of the recent viewing data for the drama, but the fact that the series still ranks within the top 100 two years after its release is a testament to how great Crash Landing on You is.

6. Forecasting Love and Weather

Overall number in top 10s: #70

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

Forecasting Love and Weather is the fifth Netflix Original starring South Korean heartthrob Son Kang. As one of the latest K-Dramas to arrive on Netflix we could be waiting a few more weeks before we see some viewing date, but the fact the series is within the top 100 list, it must be doing something right.

7. Itaewon Class

Overall number in top 10s: #77

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

Itaewon Class is now over two years old and still one of the stand-out performing K-Dramas on Netflix. The series currently ranks 9th on the highest-rated cable television drama, and jTBC’s third most successful drama series ever.

8. Twenty Five Twenty One

Overall number in top 10s: #81

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

A story with a throwback to the 90s is an easy way to grab the attention of many millennial subscribers. The series has performed extremely well in South Korea, which shouldn’t surprise anyone, and the series was also able to make it into the top tens of many Asian and Middle-Eastern countries.

9. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Overall number in top 10s: #82

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was one of the most popular weekly dramas on Netflix in 2021, which is why the series amassed an incredible 300,580,000 hours viewed between August 29th, 2021, and December 19th, 2021. Months on and the series still continues to perform well outside of the top ten lists.

10. Thirty-Nine

Overall number in top 10s: #86

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

Thirty-Nine is one of the most recent K-Drama releases on Netflix, so the series can be forgiven if any viewing data hasn’t been tracked. Week to week the series is gaining momentum, so perhaps soon we will see our first look at the global viewing data.

11. The King’s Affection

Overall number in top 10s: #91

Total Hours Viewed in 2022: N/A

Another popular weekly drama series amongst subscribers, The King’s Affection amassed over 138 million hours viewed in 2021, making it one of the most successful weekly k-dramas on Netflix that year.

12. Goblin / Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Overall number in top 10s: #128

Total Hours Viewed: N/A

It’s been just over 5 years since the release of Goblin, and to this day it still retains its place as one of the most popular K-Dramas ever. The series was once the second-highest-rated cable television drama in South Korean history and now sits comfortably in fifth place and the third highest-rated tvN drama.

What makes the achievement of ranking 128th on this list is the fact that the series is only available to stream in a handful of countries and is not available in the United States. So of the ten countries, the series is available in, there are plenty of subscribers watching Goblin on repeat.

What has been your favorite K-Drama series to watch on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!