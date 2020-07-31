‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1 & 2: Soundtrack & Song Listings

The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix with season 2 and promises to have just as much musical goodness as the first season. Here’s a complete recap of every song featured in The Umbrella Academy thus far (complete season 2 still to be added) and a look behind who’s involved with the music in the show.
It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the series is so musical given the show comes from Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance who is still regularly producing songs under the banner.
Jeff Russo acts as the composer for the series, however. His incredible resume is comprised of titles like FX’s Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power and Treadstone.
Before we dive into the two soundtracks for each season, Netflix has set up an official seasons 1 & 2 playlists. It doesn’t feature every song that’s found in the series throughout but does provide an excellent taster into the series including an exclusive introduction from the cast too.
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack List
Season 2 has also been blessed with a brand new song from the My Chemical Romance lead himself exclusive to the series.
It features the vocals of Judith Hill and the music video has many connections to The Umbrella Academy, see if you can spot them all below.
Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 2
|The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Songs
|Here Comes the End (feat. Judith Hill) – Gerard Way Judith Hill
|Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
|Right Back Where We Started From – Maxine Nightingale
|My Way – Frank Sinatra
|I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me – Glenn Snow
|Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul) – DJ Shadow De La Soul
|Be Thankful You’re You – Fern Jones
|Crazy – Daniela Andrade
|Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé
|You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely – Jim Boyd
|Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) – Perry Como
|Who’s That Knocking – A Look At Yesterday The Genies
|I’m A Man – Remastered 2010 – The Spencer Davis Group
|Sunny – Boney M.
|Bach, J.S.: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: V. Chaconne – Johann Sebastian Bach Itzhak Perlman
|I’ll never do you wrong – Joe Tex
|Golden Brown – The Stranglers
|Love Is Blue – Marty Robbins
|Renegade – Styx
|Mirage – Chilo Escobedo
|Unwind Yourself – Marva Whitney
|I Was Made For Lovin’ You – KISS
|Major Tom – Coming Home – Peter Schilling
|He Can’t Love You – Joe Hunter Four Holidays
|Twistin’ the Night Away – Sam Cooke
|Bad Guy – The Interrupters
|Won’t Be Long – Aretha Franklin
|Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Sam & Dave
|The Order Of Death – 2011 – Remaster – Public Image Ltd.
|In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company – The Dead South
|Polk Salad Annie – Tony Joe White
|Sister of Pearl – Baio
|Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Extended Version – Backstreet Boys
|Pepper – Butthole Surfers
|Dancing with Myself – 2001 Remaster – Billy Idol Generation X
|Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: III. Sarabanda – Johann Sebastian Bach Jean Frédéric Molard
|Wicked Games – Parra for Cuva Anna Naklab
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Soundtrack List
The first season kicked off the incredible song choices we’d continue to find in The Umbrella Academy.
Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy featured 61 songs in total.
Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 1
|The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Songs
|EPISODE 1
|Picture Book (Stereo Mix) – The Kinks
|Phantom of the Opera Medley – Lindsey Stirling
|The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums
|Homecoming – Jeff Russo
|I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany
|Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants
|Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
|Vanya – Jeff Russo
|The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 2
|Run Boy Run – Woodkid
|Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant
|Frere Jacques (feat. John Magaro) – The Umbrella Academy Cast
|Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
|Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith
|The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 3
|Lost Woman – The Yardbirds
|We’re Through – The Hollies
|Sinnerman – Nina Simone
|Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
|The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 4
|Blood Like Lemonade – Morcheeba
|Shingaling – Tom Swoon
|Mirage – Toro Y Moi
|This Year’s Love – David Gray
|The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
|Hazel and Agnes – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 5
|In the Heat of the Moment – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Mary – Big Thief
|(Feels Like) Heaven – Fiction Factory
|Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Johannes Walter, European Festival Orchestra
|I’ll Make It Easy – The Incredibles
|Memory Bound – Don Mcginnis
|Happy Together (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way, Ray Toro
|The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 6
|Soul Kitchen – The Doors
|Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix) – Toploader
|Kill of the Night – Gin Wigmore
|EPISODE 7
|One – Three Dog Night
|Caffeine – DJ Roc
|Party in the Hague – DJ Roc
|Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead
|EPISODE 8
|Stormy Weather – Emmy Raver-Lampman
|Something On Your Mind – Karen Dalton
|Stay with Me – Mary J. Blige
|Stay With Me (Live VH1 Storytellers) – Rod Stewart
|They Call Me a Fool – Damon
|Mad About You – Hooverphonic
|EPISODE 9
|Lundi Matin – La superstar des comptines rondes et berceuses
|Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore
|All Die Young – Smith Westerns
|Vanya Locked Up – Jeff Russo
|EPISODE 10
|Barracuda – Heart
|Saturday Night – Bay City Rollers
|Vanyas Orchestra – Jeff Russo
|Vanyas Orchestra II – Jeff Russo
|Apocalypse – Jeff Russo
|Hazy Shade of Winter (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way
With thanks to What-Song for assisting in creating this soundtrack guide to The Umbrella Academy.