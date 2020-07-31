What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1 & 2: Soundtrack & Song Listings

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1 & 2: Soundtrack & Song Listings

by @kasey__moore on July 31, 2020, 4:18 am EST

The Umbrella Academy – Picture: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix with season 2 and promises to have just as much musical goodness as the first season. Here’s a complete recap of every song featured in The Umbrella Academy thus far (complete season 2 still to be added) and a look behind who’s involved with the music in the show. 

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the series is so musical given the show comes from Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance who is still regularly producing songs under the banner.

Jeff Russo acts as the composer for the series, however. His incredible resume is comprised of titles like FX’s Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power and Treadstone.

Before we dive into the two soundtracks for each season, Netflix has set up an official seasons 1 & 2 playlists. It doesn’t feature every song that’s found in the series throughout but does provide an excellent taster into the series including an exclusive introduction from the cast too.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack List

Season 2 has also been blessed with a brand new song from the My Chemical Romance lead himself exclusive to the series.

It features the vocals of Judith Hill and the music video has many connections to The Umbrella Academy, see if you can spot them all below.

Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Editors note: to be split into episodes in a future edit.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Songs
Here Comes the End (feat. Judith Hill) – Gerard Way Judith Hill
Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
Right Back Where We Started From – Maxine Nightingale
My Way – Frank Sinatra
I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me – Glenn Snow
Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul) – DJ Shadow De La Soul
Be Thankful You’re You – Fern Jones
Crazy – Daniela Andrade
Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé
You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely – Jim Boyd
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) – Perry Como
Who’s That Knocking – A Look At Yesterday The Genies
I’m A Man – Remastered 2010 – The Spencer Davis Group
Sunny – Boney M.
Bach, J.S.: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: V. Chaconne – Johann Sebastian Bach Itzhak Perlman
I’ll never do you wrong – Joe Tex
Golden Brown – The Stranglers
Love Is Blue – Marty Robbins
Renegade – Styx
Mirage – Chilo Escobedo
Unwind Yourself – Marva Whitney
I Was Made For Lovin’ You – KISS
Major Tom – Coming Home – Peter Schilling
He Can’t Love You – Joe Hunter Four Holidays
Twistin’ the Night Away – Sam Cooke
Bad Guy – The Interrupters
Won’t Be Long – Aretha Franklin
Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Sam & Dave
The Order Of Death – 2011 – Remaster – Public Image Ltd.
In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company – The Dead South
Polk Salad Annie – Tony Joe White
Sister of Pearl – Baio
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Extended Version – Backstreet Boys
Pepper – Butthole Surfers
Dancing with Myself – 2001 Remaster – Billy Idol Generation X
Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: III. Sarabanda – Johann Sebastian Bach Jean Frédéric Molard
Wicked Games – Parra for Cuva Anna Naklab

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Soundtrack List

The first season kicked off the incredible song choices we’d continue to find in The Umbrella Academy.

Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy featured 61 songs in total.

Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 1

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Songs
EPISODE 1
Picture Book (Stereo Mix) – The Kinks
Phantom of the Opera Medley – Lindsey Stirling
The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums
Homecoming – Jeff Russo
I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany
Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants
Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
Vanya – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 2
Run Boy Run – Woodkid
Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant
Frere Jacques (feat. John Magaro) – The Umbrella Academy Cast
Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith
The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 3
Lost Woman – The Yardbirds
We’re Through – The Hollies
Sinnerman – Nina Simone
Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 4
Blood Like Lemonade – Morcheeba
Shingaling – Tom Swoon
Mirage – Toro Y Moi
This Year’s Love – David Gray
The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
Hazel and Agnes – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 5
In the Heat of the Moment – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Mary – Big Thief
(Feels Like) Heaven – Fiction Factory
Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Johannes Walter, European Festival Orchestra
I’ll Make It Easy – The Incredibles
Memory Bound – Don Mcginnis
Happy Together (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way, Ray Toro
The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 6
Soul Kitchen – The Doors
Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix) – Toploader
Kill of the Night – Gin Wigmore
EPISODE 7
One – Three Dog Night
Caffeine – DJ Roc
Party in the Hague – DJ Roc
Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead
EPISODE 8
Stormy Weather – Emmy Raver-Lampman
Something On Your Mind – Karen Dalton
Stay with Me – Mary J. Blige
Stay With Me (Live VH1 Storytellers) – Rod Stewart
They Call Me a Fool – Damon
Mad About You – Hooverphonic
EPISODE 9
Lundi Matin – La superstar des comptines rondes et berceuses
Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore
All Die Young – Smith Westerns
Vanya Locked Up – Jeff Russo
EPISODE 10
Barracuda – Heart
Saturday Night – Bay City Rollers
Vanyas Orchestra – Jeff Russo
Vanyas Orchestra II – Jeff Russo
Apocalypse – Jeff Russo
Hazy Shade of Winter (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way

With thanks to What-Song for assisting in creating this soundtrack guide to The Umbrella Academy.

