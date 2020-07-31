‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1 & 2: Soundtrack & Song Listings

The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix with season 2 and promises to have just as much musical goodness as the first season. Here’s a complete recap of every song featured in The Umbrella Academy thus far (complete season 2 still to be added) and a look behind who’s involved with the music in the show.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the series is so musical given the show comes from Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance who is still regularly producing songs under the banner.

Jeff Russo acts as the composer for the series, however. His incredible resume is comprised of titles like FX’s Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power and Treadstone.

Before we dive into the two soundtracks for each season, Netflix has set up an official seasons 1 & 2 playlists. It doesn’t feature every song that’s found in the series throughout but does provide an excellent taster into the series including an exclusive introduction from the cast too.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack List

Season 2 has also been blessed with a brand new song from the My Chemical Romance lead himself exclusive to the series.

It features the vocals of Judith Hill and the music video has many connections to The Umbrella Academy, see if you can spot them all below.

Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Editors note: to be split into episodes in a future edit.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Songs Here Comes the End (feat. Judith Hill) – Gerard Way Judith Hill Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin Right Back Where We Started From – Maxine Nightingale My Way – Frank Sinatra I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me – Glenn Snow Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul) – DJ Shadow De La Soul Be Thankful You’re You – Fern Jones Crazy – Daniela Andrade Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Tormé You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely – Jim Boyd Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) – Perry Como Who’s That Knocking – A Look At Yesterday The Genies I’m A Man – Remastered 2010 – The Spencer Davis Group Sunny – Boney M. Bach, J.S.: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: V. Chaconne – Johann Sebastian Bach Itzhak Perlman I’ll never do you wrong – Joe Tex Golden Brown – The Stranglers Love Is Blue – Marty Robbins Renegade – Styx Mirage – Chilo Escobedo Unwind Yourself – Marva Whitney I Was Made For Lovin’ You – KISS Major Tom – Coming Home – Peter Schilling He Can’t Love You – Joe Hunter Four Holidays Twistin’ the Night Away – Sam Cooke Bad Guy – The Interrupters Won’t Be Long – Aretha Franklin Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Sam & Dave The Order Of Death – 2011 – Remaster – Public Image Ltd. In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company – The Dead South Polk Salad Annie – Tony Joe White Sister of Pearl – Baio Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Extended Version – Backstreet Boys Pepper – Butthole Surfers Dancing with Myself – 2001 Remaster – Billy Idol Generation X Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: III. Sarabanda – Johann Sebastian Bach Jean Frédéric Molard Wicked Games – Parra for Cuva Anna Naklab

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Soundtrack List

The first season kicked off the incredible song choices we’d continue to find in The Umbrella Academy.

Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy featured 61 songs in total.

Full Song List for The Umbrella Academy Season 1

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Songs EPISODE 1 Picture Book (Stereo Mix) – The Kinks Phantom of the Opera Medley – Lindsey Stirling The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums Homecoming – Jeff Russo I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo Vanya – Jeff Russo The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo EPISODE 2 Run Boy Run – Woodkid Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant Frere Jacques (feat. John Magaro) – The Umbrella Academy Cast Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo EPISODE 3 Lost Woman – The Yardbirds We’re Through – The Hollies Sinnerman – Nina Simone Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo EPISODE 4 Blood Like Lemonade – Morcheeba Shingaling – Tom Swoon Mirage – Toro Y Moi This Year’s Love – David Gray The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo Hazel and Agnes – Jeff Russo EPISODE 5 In the Heat of the Moment – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Mary – Big Thief (Feels Like) Heaven – Fiction Factory Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Johannes Walter, European Festival Orchestra I’ll Make It Easy – The Incredibles Memory Bound – Don Mcginnis Happy Together (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way, Ray Toro The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo EPISODE 6 Soul Kitchen – The Doors Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix) – Toploader Kill of the Night – Gin Wigmore EPISODE 7 One – Three Dog Night Caffeine – DJ Roc Party in the Hague – DJ Roc Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead EPISODE 8 Stormy Weather – Emmy Raver-Lampman Something On Your Mind – Karen Dalton Stay with Me – Mary J. Blige Stay With Me (Live VH1 Storytellers) – Rod Stewart They Call Me a Fool – Damon Mad About You – Hooverphonic EPISODE 9 Lundi Matin – La superstar des comptines rondes et berceuses Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore All Die Young – Smith Westerns Vanya Locked Up – Jeff Russo EPISODE 10 Barracuda – Heart Saturday Night – Bay City Rollers Vanyas Orchestra – Jeff Russo Vanyas Orchestra II – Jeff Russo Apocalypse – Jeff Russo Hazy Shade of Winter (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way

With thanks to What-Song for assisting in creating this soundtrack guide to The Umbrella Academy.