‘The Waterfront’: Netflix’s New Southern Drama Unveils First Looks and Release Date

Filmed in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, between September and December 2024, the new 8-episode drama series The Waterfront, inspired by a true story and headlined by Mindhunter star Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, and Melissa Benoist, has just been confirmed to be hitting our screens in June 2025 on the Thursday the 19th.

This new series was first unveiled last year at Netflix’s Upfront Presentation and was confirmed for release in 2025 at the Next on Netflix 2025 presentation earlier this year. We even ranked it in our honourable mention list for our most anticipated upcoming series for 2025. Kevin Williamson is behind it, having previously worked on beloved titles like Scream, Dawson’s Creek, and The Vampire Diaries.

The story picks up with the Buckley family, who have ruled over a fishing empire in Havenport, North Carolina, for decades. They’ve had their hands in controlling everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s booming restaurant scene. But cracks have begun to show in their once-mighty empire. Patriarch Harlan Buckley is recovering from two heart attacks, leaving his wife Belle and son Cane scrambling to keep the family’s legacy above water. As their desperate moves spiral into increasingly dangerous territory, Harlan is forced to return and reassert control. Meanwhile, Buckley’s daughter Bree, a recovering addict who has lost custody of her son, faces her own internal battles. But her involvement in a complicated relationship could jeopardize not only her recovery—but the entire family’s future.

As a reminder, the cast for the new series includes:

Maria Bello (NCIS, A History of Violence) as Mae Buckley

(NCIS, A History of Violence) as Mae Buckley Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) as Bree Buckley

(Supergirl, Glee) as Bree Buckley Danielle Campbell (The Originals, Tell Me a Story) as Peyton Buckley

(The Originals, Tell Me a Story) as Peyton Buckley Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia, Utopia Falls) as Jenna Tate

(Ginny & Georgia, Utopia Falls) as Jenna Tate Brady Hepner (The Black Phone, Chicago Fire) as Diller Hopkins

(The Black Phone, Chicago Fire) as Diller Hopkins Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Fight Club) as Harlan Buckley

(Mindhunter, Fight Club) as Harlan Buckley Rafael L. Silva (9-1-1: Lone Star, The Corps) as Shawn Wilson

(9-1-1: Lone Star, The Corps) as Shawn Wilson Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom, It Follows) as Cane Buckley

(Animal Kingdom, It Follows) as Cane Buckley Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything, American Rust) as Deputy Sawyer

(Z: The Beginning of Everything, American Rust) as Deputy Sawyer Gerardo Celasco (Passions, National Treasure: Edge of History) as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

(Passions, National Treasure: Edge of History) as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez Michael Gaston (The Man in the High Castle, The Leftovers) as Sheriff Clyde Porter

(The Man in the High Castle, The Leftovers) as Sheriff Clyde Porter Topher Grace (That ’70s Show, Home Economics) as Grady

(That ’70s Show, Home Economics) as Grady Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries, Dare Me) as Troy

(The Vampire Diaries, Dare Me) as Troy Dave Annable (Special Ops: Lioness)

Given what we’ve seen so far, this show looks like a solid mix of some great shows from Netflix’s past and other series. From the scenery, it definitely provides some Outer Banks vibes, especially since it’s got that coastal North Carolina vibe and generational conflict. It also has elements of Succession, Yellowstone, Bloodline, and Territory (RIP) and even a splash of Ozark in there for good measure.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is behind the show with Outerbanks Entertainment.

Here’s the remaining new stills released by Netflix today, along with the still of Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley seen at the top of the post:

June is shaping up to be yet another busy month for Netflix on the TV side of things. Netflix’s biggest blockbuster series, Squid Game, will be returning for season 3 at the end of the month. Ginny & Georgia will finally be back for its highly anticipated third season on June 5th, as well as new seasons of comedies Tires and FUBAR, currently scheduled to drop. For everything still to come to Netflix throughout 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.