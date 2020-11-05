‘Thunder Force’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Thunder Force is an action-comedy movie featuring Melissa McCarthy due to release on Netflix at some point during 2020 (or maybe even in 2021). Here’s the latest and everything we know about Thunder Force.

Set in the superhero genre, the movie’s synopsis looks to have been revealed back in February 2020. Here’s what’s expected:

“In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team.”

The official premise given so far is “Two ordinary women suddenly develop superpowers that usher them into the superhero world.” The movie was first announced with McCarthy’s involvement back in March 2019.

Whos’ behind Thunder Force on Netflix?

The production company behind the movie (Marc Platt Productions) is also behind the likes of Aladdin and Mary Poppins Returns for Disney, Nappily Ever After for Netflix and other hits such as Bridge of Spies and La La Land.

The movie itself has been written and is being directed by Ben Falcone who is also spouse to leading lady, Melissa McCarthy. Ben Falcone has been involved in a huge library of movies in various roles such as actor, producer, and writer.

Among his biggest successes behind the camera include 2016’s The Boss, 2014’s Tammy and 2018’s Life of the Party.

Where is Thunder Force is production?

On September 25th, Ben Falcone took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that production had started on the movie while sporting a meme-worthy suit with pictures of himself.

He captioned the tweet post with:

Day one of filming. I always request that Steve Mallory wear the various “Ben-themed” items of clothing that I graciously provide to him. He looks amazing.

In late October, some behind the scenes footage was shot by various members on Twitter which revealed the costumes of the superheroes.

J'aimerais bien avoir des nouvelles du film Thunder Force de Netflix moi 😢 pic.twitter.com/pviplfinAP — Les Amazones de Themiscyra #Strajkkobiet (@Themiscyra_co) May 17, 2020

Omg they are doing a new Netflix show! Its called Thunder Force! https://t.co/IiEZuxCWSt — Baise cette merde (@cbekius) October 25, 2019

In late October 2019, some photos were also found of Pom Klementieff’s role in the movie too. She sports a bloody lip and a big coat.

Filming is set to take place throughout October and into November with some additional roles which reveal that the movie itself takes place in Chicago. The advertisement which is listed on Backstage asked for: “Talent, aged 18 and older, is wanted to portray Chicago citizens and campaign supporters in background roles.”

From this, we also know that the majority of the movie is being filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

DailyMail who is notorious at being able to get behind the scenes footage also posted some onset footage from the production of Thunder Force on October 24th.

Filming for Thunder Force wrapped in December 2019.

In October 2020, it’s believed that the movie was near completion on production with the soundtrack being recorded in Los Angeles.

Music recording taken last week for Thunder Force, the new movie from Melissa McCarthy coming to Netflix soon. #ThunderForceNetflix Via Instagram/fileislermusic pic.twitter.com/0mhWk0rwNP — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 5, 2020

Who’s starring in Thunder Force on Netflix?

The main actress in this title is Melissa McCarthy. Melissa is a Hollywood superstar with her roles in various comedies being both profitable and generally well-received.

The other two main initial cast members announced for the movie are Octavia Spencer who is known from her breakout movie, Hidden Figures. The other actress cast is Melissa Ponzio who is set to play the role of Rachel Gonzales.

In October 2019, it was announced that Pom Klementieff who herself is widely known for her role in a superhero universe. She plays the role of Mantis in the MCU but also featured in 2019’s season five of Black Mirror in the episode “Striking Vipers”. As of the time of writing, Pom’s character name had yet to be revealed.

Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) has been cast in the upcoming Ben Falcone action comedy #ThunderForce. pic.twitter.com/HsGwF3YPw7 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 21, 2019

In January 2020, Tyrel Jackson Williams was attached to the project. He’s known for his roles on comedies including Lab Rats for Disney and Modern Family for ABC.

Tyrel Jackson Williams who has appeared in Lab Rats, Failure to Launch and Modern Family will appear in Netflix's #ThunderForce a new movie coming later in 2020. pic.twitter.com/2r7r9g9C4n — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 10, 2020

Here are some of the names of the other cast members listed to be in the movie:

Braxton Bjerken will play a Young Marty

David Storrs will play Andrew

Taylor Mosby will play Tracy

Trever Larcom (Fresh Off the Boat) will star

More cast members on IMDb.

When will Thunder Force be on Netflix?

No official Netflix release date has been announced for Thunder Force just yet.

On December 15th, 2019, it was reported that filming on the movie had concluded and the title enters post-production. As of November 2020, it seems unlikely the movie will come to Netflix before the close of 2020 although the full list of December 2020 releases have yet to be announced. Our best guess is early 2021.

Are you looking forward to Thunder Force coming to Netflix sometime next year? Let us know in the comments down below.