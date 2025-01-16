Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Movie ‘Here’ Sets Netflix Streaming Date

It was supposed to be a reunion for the ages. Thirty years after Forrest Gump swept the Oscars and became recognized as one of the greatest films of all time, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunited on screen for Here, the new Robert Zemeckis film that hit theaters across the United States and worldwide in November 2024. Will the movie come to Netflix? The answer is yes for the United States, you’ll get it in January 2025.

The movie uses the latest de-aging technology and is based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel. It tells the story of a home over multiple decades and generations, with stories focusing on its inhabitants.

Hanks and Wright are the two main draws of the film, which has received weak reviews from critics thus far and didn’t set the box office on fire, either, only grossing $15.3 million on its around $50 million budget. Rounding out the cast are Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly.

Here Will Stream on Netflix US in January 2025

As we stated when the film first launched, we expected a release in early 2025. We predicted that because most Sony movies come to Netflix roughly 120 days after their initial theatrical release, that would’ve meant the film would drop on March 1st, 2025, but caveated that could come much sooner (like Harold and The Purple Crayon just did) or later.

That’s indeed the case with a notification in the Netflix application confirming that Here will, in fact, be coming to Netflix a month earlier than expected, landing on January 30th, 2025, for 18 months before leaving for Hulu or Disney+ (or both).

This is the second major Sony theatrical movie to come to Netflix in 2025 with Saturday Night also joining Netflix in January 2025. We’ve got a complete look at the new Sony movies to look forward on Netflix through 2025 and into 2026 here.

Will Here Come to Netflix Internationally?

Unlike most Sony Pictures movies we cover, this one may not actually stream on Netflix. That’s because they only acquired domestic distribution rights, meaning that Miramax (who financed the film) sold its underlying rights to other distributors internationally.

So far, we know that Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the movie in select countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and some other European territories, so expect the movie to land on Prime Video at some point. Most other deals are with local distributors, meaning predicting a release date for Netflix is pretty difficult, but we predict that you won’t see it anytime soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Here on Netflix in late January 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.