Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

2025 is upon us, and Netflix will continue getting new Sony Pictures movies throughout 2025 as its first window deal first struck in 2021 and began in 2022. Below, we’ll preview all the upcoming Sony Pictures movies throughout the year, which we’ll keep updated. In addition, we’ll list all the currently available Sony movies and when they’ll leave.
Please note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States and other select regions. Other region’s availability will vary dramatically. Release dates are highly subject to change.
Sony Pictures Movies on Netflix Now (And When They’ll Leave)
Let’s have a look at the currently available roster of Sony movies on Netflix (you can find previously available titles here) and which ones will be removed throughout 2025.
- 65 – Leaving January 8th, 2025
- The Pope’s Exorcist – Leaving February 12th, 2025
- Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World – Leaving February 26th, 2025
- Love Again – Leaving March 2nd, 2025
- The Machine – Leaving March 23rd, 2025
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) – Leaving May 1st, 2025
- The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile – Leaving October 1st, 2024
- No Hard Feelings – Leaving April 21st, 2025
- Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over – Leaving April 26th, 2025
- Knights of the Zodiac – Leaving April 26th, 2025
- Insidious: The Red Door – Leaving May 4th, 2025
- Gran Turismo – Leaving June 11th, 2025
- The Equalizer 3 – Leaving July 1st, 2025
- Dumb Money – Leaving July 21st, 2025
- Shortcomings – Leaving August 1st, 2025
- Down Low – Leaving August 5th, 2025
- The Persian Version – Leaving September 20th, 2025
- The Miracle Club – Leaving September 27th, 2025
- Strange Way of Life – Leaving October 12th, 2025
- Freuds’ Last Session – Leaving October 20th, 2025
- Anyone but You – Leaving October 23rd, 2025
- Madame Web – Leaving November 14th, 2025
- The Peasants – Leaving January 11th, 2026
- The Teachers’ Lounge – Leaving January 17th, 2026
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Leaving January 22nd, 2026
- Wicked Little Letters – Leaving January 27th, 2026
- Tarot – Leaving February 1st, 2026
- They Shot The Piano Player – Leaving February 14th, 2026
- The Garfield Movie – Leaving March 21st, 2026
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Leaving April 8th, 2026
- Daddio – Leaving April 26th, 2026
- Harold and the Purple Crayon – Leaving April 30th, 2026
- AfAId – Leaving May 28th, 2026
- Kneecap – Leaving June 2nd, 2026
- It Ends With Us – Leaving June 9th, 2026
Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix US in 2025
Saturday Night
Director: Jason Reitman
Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith
Theatrical Release Date: September 27th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~January 2025
Venom: The Last Dance
Director: Kelly Marcel
Cast: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Clark Backo
Theatrical Release Date: October 25th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~February 2025
Here
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly
Theatrical Release Date: November 1st, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~March 2025
Kraven the Hunter
Director: J. C. Chandor
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola
Theatrical Release Date: December 13th, 2024
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~April 2025
Paddington in Peru
Director: Dougal Wilson
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw
Theatrical Release Date: January 17th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~May 2025
One of Them Days
Director: Lawrence Lamont
Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA
Theatrical Release Date: January 24th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~May 2025
Heart Eyes
Director: Josh Ruben
Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins
Theatrical Release Date: February 7th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2025
Until Dawn
Director: David F. Sandberg
Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion
Theatrical Release Date: April 25th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~August 2025
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Director: Kogonada
Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Calahan Skogman, Lily Rabe
Theatrical Release Date: May 9th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2025
Karate Kid: Legends
Director: Jonathan Entwistle
Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio
Theatrical Release Date: May 30th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2025
28 Years Later
Director: Danny Boyle
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes
Theatrical Release Date: June 20th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2025
Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film
Director: ??
Cast: Tom Holland
Theatrical Release Date: June 27th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2025
I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Directors: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Elisha Christian
Cast: Madelyn Cline, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Theatrical Release Date: July 18th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~November 2025
Beneath the Storm
Directors: Tommy Wirkola
Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou
Theatrical Release Date: August 1st, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025
Animal Friends
Director: Peter Atencio
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn
Theatrical Release Date: August 15th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Director: Jeremy Slater
Cast: Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani
Theatrical Release Date: August 29th, 2025
Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025
Sony Pictures Classics That Could Come to Netflix in 2025
In the case of SPC films, not all come to Netflix in the United States, at least not in the same way as main Sony movies do. Below are all the SPC films that should drop on Netflix at some point in 2025:
- Between the Temples
- Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight
- Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
- I’m Still Here
- On Swift Horses
- The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol
- The Outrun
- The Penguin Lessons
- The Room Next Door
Sony Movies Coming in 2026 & Beyond
- Goat
- Jumanji: The Next Level sequel
- Street Fighter
- Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel
Before we leave you, we should mention that Netflix is also due to release (globally) the new Sony Pictures Animation project, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, sometime during 2025.