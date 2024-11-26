Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

2025 is upon us, and Netflix will continue getting new Sony Pictures movies throughout 2025 as its first window deal first struck in 2021 and began in 2022. Below, we’ll preview all the upcoming Sony Pictures movies throughout the year, which we’ll keep updated. In addition, we’ll list all the currently available Sony movies and when they’ll leave.

Please note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States and other select regions. Other region’s availability will vary dramatically. Release dates are highly subject to change.

Sony Pictures Movies on Netflix Now (And When They’ll Leave)

Let’s have a look at the currently available roster of Sony movies on Netflix (you can find previously available titles here) and which ones will be removed throughout 2025.

65 – Leaving January 8th, 2025

– Leaving January 8th, 2025 The Pope’s Exorcist – Leaving February 12th, 2025

– Leaving February 12th, 2025 Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World – Leaving February 26th, 2025

– Leaving February 26th, 2025 Love Again – Leaving March 2nd, 2025

– Leaving March 2nd, 2025 The Machine – Leaving March 23rd, 2025

– Leaving March 23rd, 2025 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) – Leaving May 1st, 2025

– Leaving May 1st, 2025 The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile – Leaving October 1st, 2024

– Leaving October 1st, 2024 No Hard Feelings – Leaving April 21st, 2025

– Leaving April 21st, 2025 Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over – Leaving April 26th, 2025

– Leaving April 26th, 2025 Knights of the Zodiac – Leaving April 26th, 2025

– Leaving April 26th, 2025 Insidious: The Red Door – Leaving May 4th, 2025

– Leaving May 4th, 2025 Gran Turismo – Leaving June 11th, 2025

– Leaving June 11th, 2025 The Equalizer 3 – Leaving July 1st, 2025

– Leaving July 1st, 2025 Dumb Money – Leaving July 21st, 2025

– Leaving July 21st, 2025 Shortcomings – Leaving August 1st, 2025

– Leaving August 1st, 2025 Down Low – Leaving August 5th, 2025

– Leaving August 5th, 2025 The Persian Version – Leaving September 20th, 2025

– Leaving September 20th, 2025 The Miracle Club – Leaving September 27th, 2025

– Leaving September 27th, 2025 Strange Way of Life – Leaving October 12th, 2025

– Leaving October 12th, 2025 Freuds’ Last Session – Leaving October 20th, 2025

– Leaving October 20th, 2025 Anyone but You – Leaving October 23rd, 2025

– Leaving October 23rd, 2025 Madame Web – Leaving November 14th, 2025

– Leaving November 14th, 2025 The Peasants – Leaving January 11th, 2026

– Leaving January 11th, 2026 The Teachers’ Lounge – Leaving January 17th, 2026

– Leaving January 17th, 2026 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Leaving January 22nd, 2026

– Leaving January 22nd, 2026 Wicked Little Letters – Leaving January 27th, 2026

– Leaving January 27th, 2026 Tarot – Leaving February 1st, 2026

– Leaving February 1st, 2026 They Shot The Piano Player – Leaving February 14th, 2026

– Leaving February 14th, 2026 The Garfield Movie – Leaving March 21st, 2026

– Leaving March 21st, 2026 Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Leaving April 8th, 2026

– Leaving April 8th, 2026 Daddio – Leaving April 26th, 2026

– Leaving April 26th, 2026 Harold and the Purple Crayon – Leaving April 30th, 2026

– Leaving April 30th, 2026 AfAId – Leaving May 28th, 2026

– Leaving May 28th, 2026 Kneecap – Leaving June 2nd, 2026

– Leaving June 2nd, 2026 It Ends With Us – Leaving June 9th, 2026

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix US in 2025

Saturday Night

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith

Theatrical Release Date: September 27th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~January 2025

Venom: The Last Dance

Director: Kelly Marcel

Cast: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Clark Backo

Theatrical Release Date: October 25th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~February 2025

Here

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly

Theatrical Release Date: November 1st, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~March 2025

Kraven the Hunter

Director: J. C. Chandor

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola

Theatrical Release Date: December 13th, 2024

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~April 2025

Paddington in Peru

Director: Dougal Wilson

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw

Theatrical Release Date: January 17th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~May 2025

One of Them Days

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA

Theatrical Release Date: January 24th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~May 2025

Heart Eyes

Director: Josh Ruben

Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins

Theatrical Release Date: February 7th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~June 2025

Until Dawn

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion

Theatrical Release Date: April 25th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~August 2025

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Calahan Skogman, Lily Rabe

Theatrical Release Date: May 9th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2025

Karate Kid: Legends

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio

Theatrical Release Date: May 30th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~September 2025

28 Years Later

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes

Theatrical Release Date: June 20th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2025

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film

Director: ??

Cast: Tom Holland

Theatrical Release Date: June 27th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~October 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Directors: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Elisha Christian

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Theatrical Release Date: July 18th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~November 2025

Beneath the Storm

Directors: Tommy Wirkola

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou

Theatrical Release Date: August 1st, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025

Animal Friends

Director: Peter Atencio

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn

Theatrical Release Date: August 15th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025

Thread: An Insidious Tale

Director: Jeremy Slater

Cast: Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani

Theatrical Release Date: August 29th, 2025

Predicted Netflix Release Date: ~December 2025

Sony Pictures Classics That Could Come to Netflix in 2025

In the case of SPC films, not all come to Netflix in the United States, at least not in the same way as main Sony movies do. Below are all the SPC films that should drop on Netflix at some point in 2025:

Between the Temples

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

I’m Still Here

On Swift Horses

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol

The Outrun

The Penguin Lessons

The Room Next Door

Sony Movies Coming in 2026 & Beyond

Goat

Jumanji: The Next Level sequel

Street Fighter

Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel

Before we leave you, we should mention that Netflix is also due to release (globally) the new Sony Pictures Animation project, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, sometime during 2025.