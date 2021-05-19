‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2 June Release Date Announced

Netflix returns to paradise this June with the return of their smash hit reality series Too Hot to Handle. Another hot and steamy week is in store for subscribers as a brand new round of contestants tries to keep their hands to themselves.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of Too Hot to Handle, it’s practically Netflix’s own take on ITV’s popular reality series Love Island. The group of single contestants is competing for a cash grand prize of $100,000 but in order to win, they must have no sexual contact for four weeks.

When is Too Hot to Handle season 2 coming to Netflix?

We knew for some time that Too Hot to Handle was returning to Netflix in June, but the official release date was kept under wraps.

Thanks to the release of the date announcement trailer we can now confirm Too Handle to Handle returns to Netflix on Friday, June 23rd, 2021.

The first episode of season 2 lands on June 23rd, with episodes arriving every day throughout the week. The final episodes of season 2 will be available to stream on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021.

Who are the contestants of Too Hot to Handle season 2?

Now that the release date of season 2 has been announced we can expect to learn who the latest batch of contestants is soon.

Just like the first season, contestants signed onto the series without knowing exactly what they’d signed up for, with Netflix keeping it a secret. To hide the true face of Too Hot to Handle contestants thought they had signed up for “Parties in Paradise.”

Where was the second season of Too Hot to Handle season 2 filmed?

Thanks to the global pandemic the cast and crew of the series were unable to film for a second time in Mexico. Instead, Variety has reported that filming was carried out in secret during the pandemic in the islands of Turks and Caicos.

Is Too Hot to Handle returning for a third season?

Fans of the series will be delighted to learn that when Too Hot to Handle was renewed for a second season, Netflix also renewed the reality series for a third season.

Are you looking forward to watching Too Hot to Handle season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!