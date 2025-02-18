‘Untamed’ Netflix Crime Drama: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Untamed, Netflix’s new crime drama will star Eric Bana as a special agent for the National Parks Services. Filming is to get underway this Summer, and we’ll be following everything you need to know about Untamed on Netflix.

Untamed is an upcoming Netflix Original crime drama series created and produced by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith.

The series’ executive producers are Eric Bana, Todd Black, Tony Shaw, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions, and John Wells for John Wells Productions.

What is the plot of Untamed?

We have the following synopsis for Untamed:

“The mystery thriller follows Eric Inman, a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Who is in the cast of Untamed?

Australian actor Eric Bana leads the cast in the role of Kyle Turner. Audiences will be most familiar with Bana’s work on movies such as Hulk, Troy, Munich, The Other Boleyn Girl, and Star Trek. As for television, this is his first series in over five years since last starring in USA Network’s Dirty John, which Netflix distributed outside of the US.

On June 21st, it was reported that Sam Neil (Jurassic Park) and Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land) joined the cast of Untamed in the roles of Paul Souter and Jill Bodwin.

A few days later, it was confirmed that Lily Santiago (La Brea) and Wilson Bethel (Daredevil) had also joined the cast of Untamed. Santiago plays the role of Naya Vasquez, a former LA cop. Meanwhile, Bethel plays the role of Shane Maguire, an introverted former army ranger and current park Wildlife Management Officer.

What is the production status of Untamed?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the series began on June 25th, 2024, and ended on September 26th, 2024. It took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

What is the episode count?

It has been reported that there will be six episodes, each lasting 60 minutes.

When is Untamed coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Untamed as part of their series slate for 2025 and will be released sometime in the year.

An official release date has yet to be announced but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Untamed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!