Vince McMahon Docuseries ‘Mr. McMahon’ is coming to Netflix in September 2024

The long-anticipated documentary about the controversial professional wrestling promoter and performer Vince McMahon finally has a release date! The six-part docuseries Mr. McMahon will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix in September 2024.

Mr. McMahon is an upcoming Netflix Original docuseries directed by Tiger King executive producer Chris Smith and produced by Library Films in association with Ringer Films. Smith is also an executive producer on the series and is joined by Bill Simmons and Zara Duffy.

The irony is not lost on us that mere months before the WWE officially calls Netflix its home, the streaming service is dropping what can only be described as a jaw dropping documentary about its former Chairman and CEO.

What is the Mr. McMahon docuseries about?

The “P.T Barnum” of the 20th Century” you could make several documentaries on Vincent ‘Vince’ Kennedy McMahon’s life and career, as it has been a rollercoaster of success and controversy.

The former professional wrestling promoter spent most of his career in the industry as the Chairman and CEO of his wrestling promotion, the WWE (formerly WWF), and is arguably one of the most successful promoters in sports history.

During that time, McMahon was at the center of the rise in wrestling’s popularity, stomping out the competition in the 1980s with Hulk Hogan and Hulkimania and in the late 1990s with Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Attitude Era.

Where McMahon has made his success, controversy has followed. Steroid scandal, affairs, sexual misconduct, and lots more, the Mr. McMahon docuseries will cover in painstaking detail.

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for the docuseries:

“Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.”

Chris Smith, director and executive producer, had the following to say about the docuseries:

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

When is Mr. McMahon coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Mr. McMahon will premiere globally on the platform on September 25th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

We have official confirmation that there will be six episodes, each with an approximate runtime of sixty minutes.

With the announcement, we have confirmation that the documentary is a series, not a film, as it was last reported in 2023.

