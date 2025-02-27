‘Wayward’ Netflix Limited Series: 2025 Release, First Look & What We Know So Far

Netflix has unveiled the cast of its limited series, Wayward, starring comedian Mae Martin. Filming ended in October 2024, and the series will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about Wayward.

Netflix’s Wayward (previously titled Tall Pines) is created by Mae Martin, who also produces it and serves as co-showrunner. Martin’s credits include Mae Martin: SAP, Feel Good, and The Flight Attendant. They are joined by second showrunner Ryan Scott, who worked on such projects as Servant, Treadstone, and Fear The Walking Dead.

Mae Martin commented in a statement:

“Tall Pines [now wayward is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store! It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I’ve done before. Very very grateful to Netflix for supporting it, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Danielle Woodrow from Netflix Canada joined that statement:

“Tall Pines [now wayward] is a wildly entertaining story that explores the complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teens and adults. We’re thrilled to be working with a singular talent like Mae and bringing their unique voice to one of our first commissions for Netflix Canada.”

Ben Farrell is producing through his company, Objective Fiction (Feel Good, The Gold). Other producers include Hannah Mackay (Peep Show, Year of the Rabbit), Jennifer Kawaja (Sort Of, The Porter, Cardinal), and Bruno Dubé (Transplant, The Sticky).

What’s the plot of Wayward?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Wayward:

Tall Pines [now wayward is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

Ben Farrell from Objective Fiction commented:

“Tall Pines [now wayward is a truly gripping, intergenerational mystery thriller. Objective Fiction is delighted to be partnering with Netflix and Sphere Media to bring Mae Martin’s latest creation to the screen.”

Who is cast in Wayward?

When the project was first announced, it was revealed that showrunner Mae Martin would be starring in Wayward. They are known for their work starring and writing the series Feel Good and starring in the comedy series The Flight Attendant.

New cast members have only been revealed recently. First, Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland) was confirmed to join the cast, closely followed by Sarah Gadon (True Detective).

On June 5th, Deadline reported that five more actors had joined the cast: Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Patrick Gallagher (Ghost of Tsushima), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky), Sydney Topliffe (Doin’ It), and Josh Close (Fargo).

What’s the production status of Wayward?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Wayward took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, between July 2nd, 2024, and October 18th, 2024.

How many episodes will be in Wayward?

Netflix’s Wayward has been confirmed to be a limited series with eight episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Wayward?

Netflix confirmed in its 2025 series slate that Wayward would be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

No exact release date or window has been announced. We expect to learn more soon. However, we do have our first look at the series in a sneak peek clip.

Are you looking forward to watching Wayward on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!