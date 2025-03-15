‘Wednesday’ Season 3: Early Development Ongoing With New Codename But Not Yet Greenlit

For a few months now, there have been rumors flying around that Netflix’s flagship series Wednesday, set to return in 2025 for its second season, has already been given the thumbs-up for a third season. Over the past week, Jenna Ortega has set the record straight, although it’s certainly a positive outlook for the future. Here’s what we know.

Social media users have reported that a third installment of Wednesday is on the way as far back as August 2024. Most sources of this originated from ProductionWeekly, a weekly list of upcoming movies and series that are in development and heading into production. Generally, it’s reliable, although sometimes prone to get key details wrong. In a weekly list, they included a third season amongst its listings. This suggests that the series will return to production in Fall 2025 in its new filming location for season 2 onward, Wicklow, in Ireland.

Further fuel was added to the fire when more websites began listing that a third season was in active development, with one listing suggesting that the show is carrying a new working title/production company name.

In prior seasons, the show has used codenames while filming to avoid drawing too much attention but also having some relation to the show. Previous codenames for Wednesday have included Willowhill and Nero. Other Netflix shows do this, too. 3-Body Problem was labeled Straight Shooter throughout much of its production, Stranger Things season 5 went by Jericho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 is going under Diner Bear (10 points if you can figure out why it’s called that!).

For season 3, the code name is reportedly NIGHTSHADE & RAVEN, which has a few connections to the show. Nightshade Society is the secret student organization at Nevermore Academy, and Raven has many symbiotic connections. There’s also a school event called the Rave’N Dance.

We’ve held off reporting on these for now as Netflix has declined to comment, and early development on big shows is common, although by no means an official renewal. That’s something the show’s main star, Jenna Ortega, has set the record straight on.

In an interview with Collider, Ortega confirmed that development work was underway for the third season and provided an update on season 2, but didn’t outright say season 3 had been greenlit. She told the outlet, “We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”

Season 2 of Wednesday has only been confirmed to be released at some point in 2025. We expect it to land sometime in the latter half of 2025. In that Collider interview, Ortega revealed that they were deep in post-production with the star, having just completed ADR recordings (where they voice over already recorded scenes) for the series.

Of course, a third season renewal is almost a given for Wednesday. The show remains Netflix’s biggest English-language TV launch to date, and given that the cast is now in incredibly high demand, you can bet Netflix is trying to lock down the cast as soon as it can, although how long the series will run for ultimately is unknown.

Are you hoping for a third season of Wednesday? Let us know in the comments.