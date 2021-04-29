What ‘Spider-man’ Movies Are Coming to Netflix?

With the dust now seemingly settled on the announcement of the Sony deal with Netflix, you may be wondering which Spider-Man movies are headed to the streamer in the United States. Unfortunetely, we still don’t have a full picture but right now, only one Spider-Man title is currently lined up for Netflix US.

Please note: this article only applies to Netflix US.

Let’s begin with the pay-1 window titles on the way to Netflix.

Both Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be coming to Netflix as part of the pay 1 window (unless each is significantly delayed). Both could, however, come to Netflix much further down the line as a library title but it’s not guaranteed as this point (more on this below).

That means the only Spider-Man movie that we absolutely know is on the way to Netflix US is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 which is currently due out on October 7th, 2022. This movie would then arrive in Summer 2023.

We should also point out that Morbius (set in the Sony Pictures Marvel Universe) will be on Netflix in summer 2021.

Beyond this, we can probably assume that a live-action Spider-Man will be back in some form during the duration of the Sony Pay-1 window (a fourth movie is already rumored) as could Venom.

What older Spider-Man movies are coming to Netflix?

This is where things start to get complicated. Announced as part of the Netflix deal was the fact that “Netflix will license an unspecified number of older titles from Sony’s movie vault.”

Unfortunetely, this is deliberately vague and the Disney deal announced several weeks after Netflix‘s also includes a similar term although Spider-Man is mentioned explicitly in that instance.

So what we think is the case and we’ll update this should we hear more, is that just like how Netflix licenses Sony titles now and continue to do so going forward too. That means we’re expecting some Spider-Man titles to be licensed for months or years at a time throughout the period and they’ll swap between many streamers.

That’s been the case for a long time with Spider-Man 3 coming to Netflix US in November 2019 before leaving months later in May 2020.

The only thing that could throw a spanner to that is whether or not Disney picked up the rights to Spider-Man which excludes Netflix from getting access but again, nobody knows for certain.

We’ve reached out to both Netflix and Sony reps who haven’t responded with regards to library titles.

When do Spider-Man movies leave Starz?

Some Sony library titles are hitting Disney services as soon as June apparently (the same could apply to Netflix but we haven’t heard if that is the case) so let’s see when the current Spider-Man movies are due to leave:

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Leaves July 30th, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man – Leaves October 23rd, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – Leaves October 23rd, 2021

Spider-Man 2 – Leaves October 23rd, 2021

Spider-Man – Leaves October 23rd, 2021

Homecoming is not available on any streaming service currently. Into The Spider-Verse has jumped over to FX Now since leaving Netflix. FX Now is also where The Amazing Spider-Man 2 currently resides also.