‘Morbius’ Arrives on Netflix in the United States

The Sony movie Morbius was released in theaters on April 1st and while it didn’t set the box office alight, it has become an internet meme since its debut. In the newly announced first window deal, the movie is among the first batch of Sony movies to hit Netflix in the US and as of September 7th, is now on Netflix US and Netflix India.

Facing multiple delays, Morbius eventually released in cinemas on April 1st, 2022.

The movie is part of the Marvel Comics Universe in the shared Spider-Man Universe. Jared Leto, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona led the cast and Daniel Espinosa directed.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation of the so-called Living Vampire:

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.”

When will Morbius be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the US where the big new Sony deal is in play as of January 1st, 2022.

The kinks of the Sony first window deal are still yet to be fully understood.

Some Sony movies have arrived exactly 120 days after their theatrical release. This was the case with Umma and all Sony releases on Netflix India.

Uncharted arrived 168 days after its theatrical release, it’ll be on Netflix on September 16th, 2022.

In case the case of Morbius, it was finally added on September 7th, 2022, which is 159 days after its theatrical release (April 1st).

Morbius starring @JaredLeto, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/hc8y4CfbdY — Netflix (@netflix) September 7, 2022

Once Morbius is on Netflix, they’ll hold the movie for 18 months before it departs for Disney properties (Hulu being the most likely destination in this instance). That means Morbius will head to Hulu in March 2024.

Will other Netflix regions get Morbius?

Netflix India received Morbius as part of the pay-1 window on August 1st, 2022.

Beyond India, it’s hard to know what regions will receive Morbius in the future.

What we do know, however, is that many regions of Netflix do get Sony movies roughly two years after they release in theaters.

Men in Black: International, for example, hit Netflix in Canada and the UK in May 2021 after first being released back in June 2019. In which case, they will see Morbius added in 2024.

For more Sony movies coming to Netflix in the US, check out our big preview of them all here.