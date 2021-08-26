Edens Zero just landed on Netflix, but we’re already looking ahead to the second season which we’re expecting to see arrive later in 2021. With episodes of Edens Zero still airing in Japan, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing more of Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy in the near future. Below we’re taking a look at when Edens Zero season 2 is coming to Netflix, and what to expect.

Edens Zero is an internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese anime series by J.C. Staff and is the adaptation of the manga series of the same name by author Hiro Mashima. Many fans will recognize the distinct artwork of Mashima, who is most well known for creating Fairy Tail.

When is Edens Zero season 2 coming to Netflix?

Rather than waiting for all 25 episodes to be aired in Japan, Netflix has opted to split the first season of Edens Zero into two. Currently, the first season of Edens Zero is still airing in Japan on the network Nippon TV, and at the time of writing a total of 19 episodes have been broadcast.

The season finale of Edens Zero is expected to be broadcast on Sunday, September 3rd, 2021. However, we aren’t expecting to see the second batch of episodes released on Netflix until November or December.

Our reason to believe November or December is a potential release is due to the fact that the twelfth episode of Edens Zero aired in Japan on June 27th, 2021 and the first twelve episodes arrived on Netflix just under two months later on August 26th, 2021.

What to expect from Edens Zero season 2

After leaving his Granbell Kingdom home, Shiki has already made a handful of friends through his adventures with Rebecca and Happy. Now the rightful captain and owner of the space ship Edens Zero, in order to return the ship to its full power Shiki still needs to seek out the sister’s Valkyrie and Hermit.

Onboard his crew is Rebecca, Happy, Weisz, Witch Regret, Homura, Mosco, and Sister Ivry.

The first season ended with Shiki and the crew finding Hermit, but it’s highly unlikely she’ll be able to join the crew immediately. This means we expect to see Shiki and the crew of Edens Zero help Hermit with whatever problem she has before she’ll join them.

Once Hermit has joined the crew, they’ll only need to seek out Valkyrie, the master of Homura. When all four Shining Stars are on board, Edens Zero power will be restored, and they will have the means to pass through Dragonfall, and search for Mother.

How many manga chapters will the second season of Edens Zero cover?

The first twelve episodes of Edens Zero covered 30 chapters of the manga. However, the second season will cover more, owing to the fact that there will be thirteen episodes instead of twelve. We expect season 2 to cover the events of Chapter 31 to Chapter 68, covering a total of 37 chapters from the manga.

Can we expect to see even more seasons of Edens Zero?

At the time of writing, there are currently 156 published chapters of Edens Zero, which would heavily suggest subscribers can look forward to plenty more seasons in the future.

If each season is covering roughly thirty to forty chapters, then at a minimum we’d expect to see a minimum of five seasons on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching more Edens Zero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!