When will ‘Bablyon Berlin’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Babylon Berlin is an excellent and extremely underrated drama on Netflix. It carries the Netflix Original banner in many regions and with season 3 now on Netflix, you may be wondering if a fourth season is on the way. Here’s what we know about Babylon Berlin season 4 including whether it’s happening and if it is, when you can expect it on Netflix.

The series is set in Germany during the Golden 1920s and is about a police commissioner who is stationed in Berlin solving new and increasingly horrific crimes.

Now it’s absolutely worth noting that Netflix only serves as the international distributor for Babylon Berlin. The series airs first and is produced by Sky which is a large satellite provider across Europe. As such, where Sky operates in Europe, Babylon Berlin is not available on Netflix.

Only three regions of Netflix carry Babylon Berlin including Netflix US, Netflix Canada and Netflix Australia.

Season 3 of Babylon Berlin arrived on Netflix on March 1st, 2020.

Now let’s look into the future of the series.

Has Babylon Berlin been renewed for season 4?

According to several sources in Germany, a fourth season is being worked on as it was commissioned alongside the previous third season.

What can we expect from the story in season 4?

Qiez, a popular German magazine states that the fourth season still has two more of the source novels to cover. Those two books include:

Goldstein: Gereon Rath’s third case

The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath’s fourth case

The first novel takes place in 1931 during the Great Depression whereas the second starts in 1932 that sends the pair to East Prussia.

Given this information, it wouldn’t be unfair to suspect we’re due for two more seasons before the show comes to an end.

When will Babylon Berlin season 4 be on Netflix?

Before the show will make its way onto Netflix in the above regions, it will first air on Sky in Germany.

According to TVMovie.de, that’s currently scheduled for autumn 2020. However, we’re not sure whether the current production woes countries are facing due to the coronavirus outbreak will prevent this from taking place.

Assuming the series does air this autumn, that would mean the series is following a slightly earlier release schedule to season 3. In which case, we could expect to see the series sooner.

That means we’re currently expecting to see Babylon Berlin season 4 on Netflix between December 2020 and March 2021.

Of course, release dates are always subject to change and should we learn of anything new, we’ll keep you posted right here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to Babylon Berlin season 4? Let us know in the comments down below.