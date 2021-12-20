When will ‘Bunk’d’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

News broke that Disney Channel’s Bunk’d is coming back for a sixth season and therefore, will eventually hit Netflix. It’s one of the only Disney Channel series to continue to come to Netflix and one of the last Disney titles on Netflix in the US period.

It was unclear for a time whether Bunk’d would even return. Reports surfaced in October 2021 that seemed to confirm that season 6 was in active development. It wasn’t then until December 2021 that Disney announced there would be a sixth season and the season would be labeled Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes.

In addition, it was announced that Erin Dunlap would return for the sixth season and is set in the Wild-West.

Additional story information published says we’ll see “Lou, Parker, Destiny, and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, WY, where Lou must convince the surly owner, aka “The Marshal” to officially sell the property to her.”

Netflix US picked the show up the show back in June 2016 and has received new seasons ever since. Once the show does stop bringing out new episodes, it’s expected that the show will eventually leave Netflix to be a permanent resident of Disney+. Season 5 of Bunk’d came to Netflix in September 2021.

Only Netflix in the US carries the show with the show exclusive to Disney+ in all other regions.

When will Bunk’d season 6 be released on Netflix?

At the moment, it’s way too early to give an exact date as to when Bunk’d season 6 will be on Netflix as we don’t even know when it’ll be airing on Disney Channel.

With that said, season 6 has been confirmed to hit Netflix in 2022. Every season in recent years has hit Netflix just a month after the finale episode aired. That is expected again for season 6 meaning that Bunk’d season 6 will be on Netflix by the close of 2022.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more about when Bunk’d will hit Netflix. Until then, let us know if you’re excited for new episodes in the comments.