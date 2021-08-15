When will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Leave Netflix?

Netflix is currently the global home to all 4 seasons of the often-overlooked comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend which aired on The CW between 2015 and 2019. The series won’t be on Netflix forever, however. So let’s take a look as to when we can expect it to depart.

Created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the comedy which stars Bloom as Rebecca Bunch saw 4 seasons of her character finding her way in life after following an old high school boyfriend across the country.

The show acquired numerous awards over the years including Golden Globes, Emmys, and more.

The question of when will the series depart came up recently on Reddit and we’ve also received a couple of emails asking similar questions. So let’s try and answer the question, when will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend leave?

We’ve covered this for other The CW shows but effectively, Netflix licenses the show for the lifetime then for a number of years thereafter.

The number of years thereafter will differ with the US having the longest stint (at least based on prior departures).

In the United States, titles typically stay on Netflix for 5 years after the release of the final season.

Season 4 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend arrived on Netflix on April 13th, 2019 meaning that you can expect it to depart in April 2024.

Outside the US, you can expect it to possibly leave sooner with titles like The Vampire Diaries expiring in its first window (Netflix went onto relicense the series in most regions) after 3 years meaning that you can probably expect it to depart in late 2021 (if it corresponds to episode 1 releasing) or April 2022.

Where will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stream after leaving Netflix?

That’s not known currently. The show is a joint co-production between CBS and Warner Brothers so in reality, it could go to both Paramount+ and HBO Max or be sold elsewhere entirely. It’s just too soon to say.

Of course, one of the safest options to ensure you have permanent access to the show in the future is buying a physical boxset.

Will you miss Crazy Ex-Girlfriend when it eventually leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.