With the Swordsmith Village Arc officially premiering this weekend, and the third season of Demon Slayer headed to Netflix in May 2023, we can now begin to speculate when Demon Slayer season 4 is headed to Netflix. It’ll be another long wait, as we aren’t expecting to see the fourth season of Demon Slayer on Netflix until the Summer or Fall of 2024.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. The release of the anime saw the popularity of the series explode, and year on year with each subsequent season, that popularity continues to soar.

In just over seven years since the manga debuted in February 2016, in 2020, the franchise generated over $8.75 billion in sales revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history. Demon Slayer also holds the title for the highest-grossing Japanese film ever, thanks to making a mammoth $500 million at the box office.

Please note that we understand the Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the third season of Demon Slayer. However, we’re adhering to Netflix’s way of categorizing seasons in an attempt to stop any further confusion, which means the Swordsmith Village Arc will be listed as season 4 when it eventually lands on Netflix.

Netflix lists seasons by the following;

Demon Slayer Season 1 – 26 Episodes

Demon Slayers Season 2 (Mugen Train Arc) – 7 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 3 (Entertainment District Arc) – 11 Episodes

When will Demon Slayer season 4 be on Netflix?

The Mugen Train arc, a total of seven episodes, arrived on Netflix on January 21st, 2023. This is just under fourteen months after the final episode of the arc was broadcast in Japan on November 28th, 2021. The Entertainment District Arc will also follow a similar schedule as the finale was broadcast in Japan on February 13th, 2022, and is due to arrive on Netflix on May 1st, 2022.

The Swordsmith Village Arc covers 27 chapters of the manga, which is the same number of chapters covered by The Entertainment District arc. If we are to assume that the upcoming arc will cover the same number of episodes, which was eleven, then the finale of the arc should be broadcast by Sunday, June 11th, 2023.

Taking into consideration that the arc has more than eleven episodes, and if we follow the release schedule of the previous two arcs, we would expect to see Demon Slayer season 4 on Netflix between August 2024 and October 2024.

Once every episode has been released, we can get a more accurate prediction.

What is the plot of The Swordsmith Village Arc?

The synopsis for The Swordsmith Village Arc is spoiler free and sourced from Crunchyroll:

Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.

In what countries can I stream Demon Slayer on Netflix?

Demon Slayer can be found on Netflix in dozens of countries from around the world, including, the USA, UK, Canada, and France. However, the number of episodes available to stream varies from region to region.

Are you looking forward to watching