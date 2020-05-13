When will ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ be on Netflix?

Dirty John season 1 is now on Netflix globally after a late Netflix US addition but is the series returning for season 2? Entitled The Betty Broderick Story, here’s what it will be about and most importantly when you will most likely be streaming Dirty John season 2 on Netflix. Let’s dive in.

Before we take a look at season 2, let’s quickly look at season 1 and how it released on Netflix. In international regions, Netflix picked up the entire first season around a month after the series concluded airing on January 13th, 2019. Every episode was made available (including an additional documentary) on February 14th, 2019.

Season 1 of Dirty John finally arrived on Netflix in the United States in November 2019, specifically on November 25th. Netflix in the US has yet to get the documentary special “Dirty John: The Dirty Truth”.

The first season covered the true events of a single mother and interior designer falling for John Meehan.

It’s important to note that Dirty John is effectively now an anthology series meaning we won’t be revisiting the story from season 1. Here’s what you can expect from season 2:

In Season 2, it is the story of convicted murderer Betty Broderick (Peet) and her ex-husband (Slater) that spans the 1960s to the ’80s and chronicles the breakdown of their marriage that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces” even before it ended in double homicide.

The first trailer for season 2 was released in April 2020.

The series is set to return to USA Network, which is its first premiere network, on June 2nd.

Will season 2 of Dirty John be on Netflix?

The answer for this question is, thankfully, yes! When the first details were announced for the series second outing, Deadline confirmed that Netflix remains a co-producer for the series and therefore, has first-run rights outside of the United States.

In international regions of Netflix, you’ll either get episodes weekly or all episodes dropped soon after the series has concluded. The likelihood is more of a single drop at the end given that was the schedule for season 1.

With eight episodes, we’re currently expecting season 2 to be on Netflix outside the US in either August or September 2020.

Netflixers in the United States will likely have a wait for 9 months for it to become available on Netflix there meaning you’ll want to watch it live to catch it as it’s ready.

So at the moment, we only have a broad 2021 release date for the US getting season 2 of Dirty John.

We’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn more about Dirty John season 2.