When Will ‘Dog Man’ Be On Netflix? US Release Set for Late 2025

When Will Dog Man Stream On Netflix

Picture: DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animations’ first movie of 2025 has just hit theaters and will arrive on Netflix in the United States later this year.  

The new movie is written and directed by Peter Hastings, a long-time collaborator at DreamWorks. His most notable recent project is Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which streams exclusively on Netflix. We interviewed him here on What’s on Netflix ahead of season 2 launching in early 2023.

What can you expect? Here’s the official synopsis, “When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect, serve, fetch, sit, and roll over.”

Dog Man is already doing well at the Box Office, clearing its budget by grossing $40.5M during its opening weekend

This serves as the second Dav Pilkey adaptation at DreamWorks Animation, with the studio having previously released a Captain Underpants movie theatrical and a TV series (along with some specials), which all dropped exclusively on Netflix.

When will Dog Man stream on Netflix in the United States?

Netflix will get Dog Man in the US later in 2025.

As you may know, Netflix works with Universal and its animation division and distributes its movies in what’s called the first window. This window essentially is the first opportunity for the movie to head to streaming after its theatrical release. Netflix shares this window with Peacock with the first leg going to them for 4 months, Netflix getting the movie for 10 months and then Peacock getting it for another 4. You can see from the timeline below how this works in practice. 

Release Schedule For Illumination Dreamworks Movies Netflix

Window Breakdown in the United States for DreamWorks/Illumination Movies

Given this, Netflix will get the movie sometime in September 2025 after Peacock streams it for a fixed period from late May or early June 2025. Before it departs again, Netflix will hold the film to the Summer of 2026. We can’t provide exact dates yet, as some movies go a little before or beyond their 120-day theatrical window. If it is precisely 120 days, Peacock will get the film on May 31st, and Netflix will get it on September 30th.

Want to see all the DreamWorks and Illumination movies lined up for Netflix in 2025 and beyond? Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot are coming in the first half of the year and we’re tracking all of those and more via our guide.

Will Dog Man be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, but not in the same manner as Netflix in the United States.

Australia and Belgium are the only other two regions that carry new Universal animated movies in the first window meaning they should get Dog Man sometime this summer. For all other countries, you’ll have to wait until the second window (Summer 2026) or in some cases, significantly later. 

Are you looking forward to watching Dog Man on Netflix? 

