New DreamWorks and Illumination Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

2025 will once again see all new DreamWorks and Illumination movies come to Netflix in the United States as part of its Pay-1 window. What new movies are coming, and when are they expected to arrive? Let’s break it down!

We should note right now that this only applies to Netflix in the United States—at least with the dates we’re about to set out below. While most Illumination and DreamWorks titles do land on Netflix around the world, they often have different deals from the ones outlined below so refer to your listings in the Netflix app for more.

How does the Universal Animation first-window deal work? The first window is the period after a movie has appeared theatrically, gone to PVOD, and been released physically. It’s around 240 days after the initial theatrical release when it gets to Netflix. Given that, we can give you a pretty accurate estimation of when all titles from both Illumination and DreamWorks will be coming to Netflix.

Also, don’t forget that Universal’s live-action slate will soon follow this release schedule in upcoming years. For now, all live-action titles from Universal come to the streamer in the United States 4 years after their initial release.

This list doesn’t include animated series or specials from DreamWorks or Illumination that are on the way to Netflix in 2025. We’re getting another season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory and more Gabby’s Dollhouse episodes in February 2025 from the TV division, and we don’t know if any more specials from Illumination are on the way, like the one we got for Sing last Halloween.

Also, don’t forget that this list applies to the new Illumination and DreamWorks movies coming this year. Netflix also regularly rotates past titles from their respective libraries (case in point, Despicable Me 1 and 2 cycled onto Netflix on January 1st). You can revisit all the first window titles for 2024 here.

Illumination Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

It will be a quiet year for Illumination, with no movies scheduled for release in 2025, although they have two big sequels coming in 2026. The studio also reports working on third movies for The Secret Life of Pets and Sing, plus Big Tree.

Theatrical Release Date: July 3rd, 2024

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: February 28th, 2025

Coming just shy of a billion dollars grossed at the box office last Summer, Despicable Me 4 has been streaming on Peacock for the last couple of months and will be landing on Netflix before the end of February. This is the sixth installment in the long-running franchise that’s best known for the little yellow creatures you either love or hate: the minions!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

Current Expected Theatrical Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~November/December 2026

Following the monumental success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2024, it only made sense that a sequel would follow. In March 2024, Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri announced that one was on the way, and it has since been confirmed for an early 2026 release. Beyond a couple of teases from cast members attached to the movie, little is known about where we’re headed. We should also note that more Nintendo properties are reportedly due for adaptations in the future.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the sequel, and Matthew Fogel is writing the story.

Minions 3

Current Expected Theatrical Release Date: July 1st, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~February/March 2027

Thought the Despicable Me franchise was over? Not a chance. Pierre Coffin is on board to direct the third standalone movie and will serve as the seventh in the overall franchise.

DreamWorks Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

The Wild Robot

Theatrical Release Date: September 27th, 2024

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: April 24th, 2025

Director Chris Sanders, best known for movies like Lilo & Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon, came storming back with another critically acclaimed and high-grossing animated movie last September with The Wild Robot.

The movie will be available on Netflix three months after the Peacock release date, which is confirmed to be January 24th, 2025. Thus, you’ll be able to watch the award-winning flick on Netflix by the end of April.

The voice cast for the feel-good film was headlined by Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal, and here’s what you can expect:

“When robot Roz opens her eyes for the first time, she discovers that she is all alone on a remote, wild island. She has no idea how she got there or what her purpose is–but she knows she needs to survive. After battling a violent storm and escaping a vicious bear attack, she realizes that her only hope for survival is to adapt to her surroundings and learn from the island’s unwelcoming animal inhabitants”

DOG MAN

Theatrical Release Date: January 31st, 2025

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~September 2025

Peter Hastings, who was behind Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda series, is writing and directing (and even providing the voice effects) for this adaptation of the Dav Pilkey children’s graphic novel of the same name. It is the second major Pilkey book to get adapted at DreamWorks after Captain Underpants.

Here’s what you can expect from the new family film:

“When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat.”

The voice cast for the film includes Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais.

The Bad Guys 2

Expected Theatrical Release Date: August 1st, 2025

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~March 2026

DreamWorks Animation released the first The Bad Guys movie in April 2022, and it was a relative success for the studio. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos will all return to their respective roles, and Pierre Perifel will once again direct. The film is set five years after the first film, with the gang pulled out of retirement for “one last job.”

Don’t forget that Netflix is currently home to two specials on The Bad Guys, with one being Christmas-themed and the other Halloween-themed.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Expected Theatrical Release Date: September 26th, 2025

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~May 2026

Ryan Crego is bringing Gabby to the big screen. Serving as one of Netflix’s longest-running kids’ animated titles in its history, it seems like it was only a matter of time before there would be a theatrical release. Laila Lockhart Kraner is reprising her role as Gabby for the new film, which follows Gabby as she goes on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco.

Shrek 5

Expected Theatrical Release Date: December 23rd, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~August 2027

After months of speculation, DreamWorks Animation finally confirmed that fan-favorite Shrek would be back for the fifth feature film. Conrad Vernon, Walt Dohrn, and Brad Ableson are directing.

One movie with a bit of a question mark over it is How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action remake of the hit animated franchise. It’s due out in theaters in June 2025, but it’s unclear whether it falls under the live-action slate or animated slate, given that DreamWorks Productions is the leading production company. Given we’re not sure, we’re including here as a footnote. Should the movie come to Netflix under the animation deal, it’ll stream in September 2025.

DreamWork’s Animation development slate includes follow-ups to Madagascar, The Wild Robot, and Boss Baby. On the new original movie front, we’ve got Mice and Mystics, Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles, Sputnik’s Guide to Life on Earth, and The Wizards of Once.

What new DreamWorks or Illumination animation film are you looking forward to watching in theaters or on Netflix this year? Let us know in the comments.