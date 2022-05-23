When will ‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix unexpectedly licensed The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem in May 2022 as a Netflix Original and we’ve got good news, it’s coming back for more episodes in July and in addition, it’s also been renewed for a full second season. Here’s what you need to know.

At least 9 countries are now carrying the first 10 episodes of the series including Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, France, Spain, and Israel.

Since the show’s addition to Netflix on May 20th, the show has managed to only appear in the Netflix Top 10s in Israel and Poland.

The new series is a drama based on the bestseller by Sarit Yishai Levy. It tells the story of the Armoza family, a Jerusalemite family rooted in the years before the establishment of the state.

The show first aired on Israel’s YES channel between June 6th, 2021, and October 27th, 2021 with a break between July and September.

The series received mixed reviews when it was first released in Israel last June. Ynet notably said the series “finds it difficult to recreate the book’s charm and suffers from slow-scenes, worn-out dialogues, excessive skips between periods that become exhausting gimmicks.”

As with some of the other shows Netflix has acquired from YES and international networks, it’s been edited down. Where there are 44 chapters on YES, there will be 20 episodes total on Netflix.

When will the rest of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 1 be on Netflix?

Thankfully, we haven’t got long to wait until the next batch of episodes arrive on Netflix.

The remaining 10 episodes of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem are scheduled to arrive on Netflix in the 9 regions above on July 29th, 2022.

When will Season 2 of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem be on Netflix?

The good news is that Yes Studios has already confirmed that a second season is on the way. The second season was confirmed at EAST Tel Aviv in December 2021.

As of yet, we don’t quite know when exactly The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2 will return to YES Drama let alone Netflix. With that said, multiple reports from Israeli outlets suggest the show will return towards the end of 2022. A Variety report suggests that filming for the second season is due to get underway in June 2022.

At this rate, we’d expect the show to arrive a little earlier than the period of time it took for season 1 to drop but right now, don’t expect a release date on Netflix until at least 2023.

Are you looking forward to the next set of episodes of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem coming to Netflix in July and season 2 further down the line? Let us know in the comments down below.