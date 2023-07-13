What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023

It’s time for your comprehensive look ahead at what’s set to head to Netflix throughout July 2023. We’ll cover all the new movies, series, specials, and games coming up, whether they be Netflix Originals or licensed titles.

As always, keep an eye on the removals list for July 2023, and make sure you watch anything you want to before it departs.

This list will be continuously updated throughout July 2023 so keep checking for the latest updates. In addition, you can see an early look at what’s scheduled for August 2023 here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in July 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Bridesmaids (2011) – A huge ensemble cast of comedians come together for this Paul Feig movie.

– A huge ensemble cast of comedians come together for this Paul Feig movie. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) – Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron star in this action movie based on the book.

– Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron star in this action movie based on the book. Jumanji (1995) – A brother and sister find a board game in their new home, only to unleash the destructive power of the jungle on the town.

– A brother and sister find a board game in their new home, only to unleash the destructive power of the jungle on the town. The Karate Kid (1984) – Tired of being bullied, new kid Daniel LaRusso learns karate from Mister Miyagi. The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986) The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

– Tired of being bullied, new kid Daniel LaRusso learns karate from Mister Miyagi. Kick-Ass (2010) – High school comic book fan Dave Lizewski is in over his head when he decides to become a superhero.

– High school comic book fan Dave Lizewski is in over his head when he decides to become a superhero. Liar Liar (1997) – A pathological lying lawyer has his life thrown upside down when he cannot lie for 24 hours.

– A pathological lying lawyer has his life thrown upside down when he cannot lie for 24 hours. Monster Trucks (2016) – Lucas Till and Jane Levy star in this movie about trucks that are also monsters.

– Lucas Till and Jane Levy star in this movie about trucks that are also monsters. One Piece (Multiple Seasons) – More seasons of the hit anime series.

– More seasons of the hit anime series. Pride & Prejudice (2005) – Adaptation of Jane Eyre’s beloved novel.

– Adaptation of Jane Eyre’s beloved novel. Prom Night (2008) – Reboot of the 1980s slasher horror franchise.

– Reboot of the 1980s slasher horror franchise. Ride on Time (Season 5) – Japanese musical docu-series.

– Japanese musical docu-series. Rush Hour (1998) – In order to find the daughter of a Chinese consul, a Hong Kong Inspector, and a loudmouth L.A.P.D. detective must aside their differences. Rush Hour 2 (2001) Rush Hour 3 (2007)

– In order to find the daughter of a Chinese consul, a Hong Kong Inspector, and a loudmouth L.A.P.D. detective must aside their differences. Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) – The Huntsman goes against the order to kill Snow White, becoming her mentor and protector in their quest to kill the Evil Queen.

– The Huntsman goes against the order to kill Snow White, becoming her mentor and protector in their quest to kill the Evil Queen. The Squid and the Whale (2005) – In the 1980s in Brooklyn, New York, two brothers must deal with the divorce of their parents.

– In the 1980s in Brooklyn, New York, two brothers must deal with the divorce of their parents. Star Trek (2009) – Reboot of the beloved Star Trek franchise starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

– Reboot of the beloved Star Trek franchise starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. The Sweetest Thing (2002) – Comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, and Christina Applegate.

– Comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, and Christina Applegate. Thank You for Your Service (2017) – Miles Teller stars in this war movie based on a book and real-life story. About a group of soldiers struggling to readjust after returning home from Iraq.

– Miles Teller stars in this war movie based on a book and real-life story. About a group of soldiers struggling to readjust after returning home from Iraq. Titanic (1997) – The doomed Titanic sets sail from England, bound for America, its passenger, Rose, is an aristocrat who falls in love with a penniless artist, Jack.

– The doomed Titanic sets sail from England, bound for America, its passenger, Rose, is an aristocrat who falls in love with a penniless artist, Jack. Uncle Buck (1989) – John Candy stars as Buck, the slobbish uncle who arrives to babysit his brother’s rebellious teenage daughter and her adorable siblings.

Warm Bodies (2013) – Horror comedy from director Jonathan Levine and starring Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer.

– Horror comedy from director Jonathan Levine and starring Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer. White House Down (2013) – Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and Maggie Gyllenhaal star in this action movie about the takeover of the White House.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3 – Reunion) Netflix Original – LIVE reunion of the subjects from the dating reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Insecure (Seasons 1-5) HBO Original – All five Issa Rae comedy series seasons.

– All five Issa Rae comedy series seasons. Little Angel (Volume 3) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original – Part of a series of documentaries releasing throughout the month. In this documentary, Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Italian docuseries into the killing of a German teenager.

– Italian docuseries into the killing of a German teenager. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the Brazillian comedy series.

– New season of the Brazillian comedy series. Home Wrecker (2023) – South African thriller.

– South African thriller. My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime romance/sci-fi series.

– Anime romance/sci-fi series. Rebellion / Rebelión (2022) – Colombian musical drama about the singer/songwriter Joe Arroyo.

– Colombian musical drama about the singer/songwriter Joe Arroyo. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 2) – Investigative reality docu-series.

– Investigative reality docu-series. WHAM! (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the music band led by George Michael.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Deep Fake Love / Falso Amor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Spanish reality competition dating series.

– Spanish reality competition dating series. Cash / Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original – French drama.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes.

– Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes. Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series from Brazil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African thriller series.

– South African thriller series. Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas.

– Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas. The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original – Action comedy about a bank manager who was just robbed and begins to suspect the robbers may be his in-laws. Stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev.

– Action comedy about a bank manager who was just robbed and begins to suspect the robbers may be his in-laws. Stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev. Seasons (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama about two best friends making a deal to look for love again.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

65 (2023) – Adam Driver stars in this sci-fi film about an astronaut and his passenger crash landing on a dangerous planet.

The Tutor (2023) – A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) – Anime about a man surviving as a zombie apocalypse ravages his town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) – DreamWorks feature film adapting the Dav Pilkey novels.

– DreamWorks feature film adapting the Dav Pilkey novels. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary that resembles Black Mirror looking into how artificial intelligence is being applied in military applications.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 11th

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean reality series tracking 19-year-olds facing the prospect of now being in their 20s.

Vivarium (2019) – Horror sci-fi starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg – about a couple who end up trapped in a new housing estate.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 12th

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original – Polish family movie.

– Polish family movie. Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

– Anime action series. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Mobile Game – Android and iOS) – Long-awaited sequel from Night School Studio. Set five years after the first game’s events, you’ll be following Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals.

Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

– Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican spin-off to the competition baking reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire.

– Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire. Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kuwait crime-drama.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – Sequel to the spin-off to Shrek.

– Sequel to the spin-off to Shrek. Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character.

– New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character. Sonic Prime Dash (Mobile Game – iOS and Android) – A retooling of the classic endless running game from SEGA featuring characters from the Netflix series.

– A retooling of the classic endless running game from SEGA featuring characters from the Netflix series. Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy series from A24 Television about Mavis Beaumont, who seizes the opportunity to start her life over. Stars Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith and Tone Bell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original – Israeli romantic drama.

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie that follows a new group hoping to survive after the arrival of a strange force.

– Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie that follows a new group hoping to survive after the arrival of a strange force. Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original – British reality cooking show where seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant.

– British reality cooking show where seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant. Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Too Hot To Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original – New episodes of the reality dating show begin on July 14th.

– New episodes of the reality dating show begin on July 14th. Yizo Yizo (Season 3) – South African teen drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kenyan drama.

– Kenyan drama. Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime thriller series. About two cops who must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

– Indian crime thriller series. About two cops who must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. Morphale 3D (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Ride Along (2014) – Buddy cop action comedy film starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) Netflix Original – Scientists look for answers from quarter of a billion of years ago to find out life’s biggest questions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The (Almost) Legends (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy movie.

The Deepest Breath (2023) Netflix Original – Laura McGann is behind this A24-produced documentary about a champion freediver and expert safety diver. First premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Raven Song (2022) – Middle-Eastern drama movie.

– Middle-Eastern drama movie. Supa Team 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African kids animated series.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) Netflix Original – New season of the feel-good adaptation series.

– New season of the feel-good adaptation series. Too Hot To Handle 2 (Mobile Game – Android and iOS) Netflix Original – A second mobile game entry based on the reality series which will feature you being guided through love with the guru, Chloe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Deja Vu (2022) – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series.

– Reality series. They Cloned Tyrone (2023) Netflix Original – An series of events leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.

Yahoo+ (2022) – Nollywood thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Big Eyes (2014) – Biopic of the life of Margaret Keane, starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz.

– Biopic of the life of Margaret Keane, starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz. Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle.

– DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle. Dream (2023) Netflix Original – Korean sports drama comedy starring Park Seo-jun, IU and Kim Jong-su.

– Korean sports drama comedy starring Park Seo-jun, IU and Kim Jong-su. Love After Divorce (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality dating series.

– Korean reality dating series. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original – What has been found through the James Webb Telescope?

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original – Stand up comedy special.

– Stand up comedy special. Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original – Return of the teen Brazillian crime drama series.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess (Mobile Game – Android and iOS) – A game based on the hit Netflix limited series that will have you competing against Beth Harmon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Martial arts anime series.

– Martial arts anime series. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7) Netflix Original – The world’s most beloved baking show returns with its spin-off as the most talented professional bakers of Britain face off.

– The world’s most beloved baking show returns with its spin-off as the most talented professional bakers of Britain face off. Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary that dives deep into the case of Lucie Blackman, whose disappearance in Japan began an international investigation and quest for justice.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original – Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

– Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about a series of murders that took place in Mexico City.

– Documentary about a series of murders that took place in Mexico City. Paradise (2023) Netflix Original – German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

– German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back. Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. The Dragon Prince (Season 5) Netflix Original – The next season of the animated family series.

The Murderer (2023) Netflix Original – Thai comedy thriller.

– Thai comedy thriller. The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – The final season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher where he’ll be hanging up his wig. Based on the hit fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding.

– Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding. Captain Fall (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adult animated series.

– Adult animated series. D.P. (Season 2) Netflix Original – Korean military drama that sees Jun-Ho and Ho-yeol return to arrest more military deserters, but face an unexpected danger.

– Korean military drama that sees Jun-Ho and Ho-yeol return to arrest more military deserters, but face an unexpected danger. Hidden Strike (2023) – Action Comedy starring Jackie Chan and John Cena.

– Action Comedy starring Jackie Chan and John Cena. How to Become a Cult Leder (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A docuseries with a tongue-in-cheek take on six of the most infamous flock leaders in human history.

– A docuseries with a tongue-in-cheek take on six of the most infamous flock leaders in human history. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original – Based on the incredibly popular kids’ animation series, this is the first feature film in the franchise. Follows teenager Marinette who becomes the Ladybug with magical powers.

The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original – The next set of episodes from the steamy Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) Netflix Original – Weekly K-drama centered around a group of demon hunters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Jesus Revolution (2023) – Lionsgate Christian drama starring Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammar.

– Lionsgate Christian drama starring Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammar. Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 2) Netflix Original – Latest season of the dark fantasy anime series.

