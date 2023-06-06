‘White Stork’ Netflix Limited Series with Tom Hiddleston: What We Know So Far

After numerous delays in production, the exciting and upcoming political thriller White Stork has been left in limbo. Tom Hiddleston is set to star in the 10-part limited series, which has been written and created by Chris Dunlop. Eleven Film, the company behind Sex Education, is set to produce the limited series.

White Stork will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm who helmed episodes for such series as Taboo starring Tom Hardy, the popular Danish procedural drama The Killing, and Sky Living’s The Enfield Haunting.

Jamie Campbell, Chris Dunlop, Tom Mullens, and Joel Wilson are all listed as executive producers. ElevenFilm is the production company behind the series who are the same team behind Netflix’s Sex Education, True Horror, and Gap Year for Hulu.

Originally titled Spadehead, the limited series has been in development for AMC since 2017. Three years later, the project was picked up by Netflix and was officially given the green light.

What is the plot of White Stork?

Netflix’s White Stork will tell the story of James Cooper, an aspiring and ambitious British politician who is selected to run for a seat in parliament. Asher Millan, a woman whose job is to vet political candidates, is sent to work with Cooper. Unfortunately, quickly uncovers secrets from his past that could ruin everything – his career, his marriage, his life, and the powerful people who back his campaign. The show is described to be a political thriller, exploring the paradox of truth in a post-truth world.

Who is cast in White Stork?

Surprisingly, the only confirmed cast member is still Tom Hiddleston. We would have thought we’d have heard some cast news by the time of this update, but surprisingly the cast is still being kept heavily under wraps.

Tom Hiddleston will star in the leading role of James Cooper.

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his starring role in AMC’s The Night Manager, another serious non-comic book limited series.

The last casting rumor we heard from reliable TV and film industry insider Daniel Richtman is that The Crown‘s Claire Foy has been offered the role of Asher Millan, the woman who is supposed to vet Tom Hiddleston’s, James Cooper.

How many episodes will White Stork have?

It has been officially confirmed that White Stork will have ten one-hour episodes.

What’s the production status of White Stork?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Filming Delayed (Last Updated: 06/06/2023)

Production was meant to begin in September 2020 but was delayed thanks to the global pandemic. Further production start dates in January 2021, and March 2021 were also delayed.

IMDb Pro has reported in the production status timeline of the series that filming had begun on September 16th, 2021, and ended on January 10th, 2022. However, as of August 23rd, 2022, the production status of White Stork was listed as unknown. Production updates listed by IMDb Pro should be taken with plenty of caution as there are no sources to verify the information.

Another one of our sources currently has White Stork listed for pre-production.

When will White Stork be released on Netflix?

There is no official Netflix release date for White Stork.

Thanks to the number of delays in production, it makes it extremely difficult to speculate a release date.

Are you looking forward to White Stork on Netflix?