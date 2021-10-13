Why ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Won’t Be Returning for Season 6 on Netflix

Fans of The Seven Deadly Sins who are curious about what the future holds for the franchise after the end of season 5, allow us to help. Sadly, The Seven Deadly Sins anime has come to an official end. However, the future of the franchise remains bright, as we’ll explain further below.

The Seven Deadly Sins is a licensed Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Nakaba Suzuki. When the series first dropped on Netflix in late 2015 it became a smash hit with subscribers, and before long the anime became the flagship anime for the streaming service.

We’d like to address that we’re listing this as the sixth season as we’re following the way Netflix has formatted the anime in its library. We understand that the second season was a collection of OVA episodes.

Have The Seven Deadly Sins been renewed for Season 6 on Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 13/10/2021)

The term “canceled” can often leave a bitter taste in the mouths of fans, especially when it’s one of their favorite shows that gets the boot. However, The Seven Deadly Sins was not subject to cancellation, and the reason why the series hasn’t been renewed is simply that all of the story, and source material, from the manga, has been covered in the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins anime has a total of 100 episodes, which covered all 41 volumes and 342 chapters of the manga.

To put it simply the anime came to a natural and conclusive end.

Can we expect to see more movies in the near future?

By the standards of other popular anime franchises, The Seven Deadly Sins has been extremely reserved when it comes to releasing movies. So far, in the show’s seven-year history, we’ve only received two movies, Prisoners of the Sky (2019) and Cursed by Light (2021).

The number of The Seven Deadly Sins movies pales in comparison to the likes of Naruto, and Naruto Shippuden, which saw the release of eleven movies between 2004 and 2015.

However, as we’ve already seen a movie that goes beyond the end of The Seven Deadly Sins, and given the popularity of the franchise, we won’t be surprised to see more movies in the near future.

Can we expect to see an anime spin-off?

This is where fans will be super excited to learn that Nakaba Suzuki, the author of The Seven Deadly Sins, is already working on the sequel manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. At the time of writing the new manga has 35 published chapters.

There are currently not enough manga chapters for an anime adaptation, but within a year there may be enough source material for Studio Deen to begin working on the anime.

What is the story of Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The story of Four Knights of the Apocalypse revolves around Percival, the son of the Camelot holy knight Ironside, who learns he is destined to become the Knight of Death of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, an order of Holy Knights prophecized by King Arthur Pendragon that will bring destruction to the world.

Can we expect to see the return of characters from The Seven Deadly Sins?

The story has done a great job so far to not delve into what The Seven Deadly Sins have been up to since the end of their story. Given that Four Knights of the Apocalypse takes place 16 years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins, and given the many romantic pairings we’d seen throughout the series suffice to say we’ll eventually see the children of Meliodas and Elizabeth, King and Diane, and Ban and Elaine.

Would you like to see more of The Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix? Are you looking forward to see what the future holds for the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!