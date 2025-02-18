‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3 Sets Three Month Shoot; Casting for New Series Regular and Several Guest Slots

Last week, Netflix confirmed that XO, Kitty would be coming back for a third season. Its future was never in doubt after a sterling performance in the Netflix top 10s, and it looks like the wait for season 3 may not be as long as the wait for season 2, with production already scheduled to get underway in South Korea in Q2 2025. We’ve also got word on some new characters who will be introduced for next season.

In case you missed it, Netflix gave the thumbs up to a third season on Valentine’s Day after the show spent three weeks in the global top 10s, picking up 110.20 million viewing hours and 27.10 million views. Anna Cathcart was on hand to get the good news of the renewal in a social media post we embedded below.

Let’s start with the filming dates. The exact dates haven’t been locked in just yet, but it’s understood that filming will commence in Seoul, South Korea, sometime in April 2025 and then run for at least three months, with a planned wrap for sometime in June 2025. As revealed with the renewal, this new season will take place over the summer break, so this filming schedule makes sense. That said, filming schedules are of course subject to change.

What about the new characters?

First, we’ve got a new series regular in which Netflix encourages “LGBTQ+ talent” to apply. The character’s name is Marcus, and he is described as a filthy rich, privileged party boy with an effortlessly charismatic aura; he moves through life with a “zero f***s given” attitude. Morally and sexually ambiguous, he’s the perfect mix of Chuck Bass and Sebastian from Cruel Intentions—dangerous, charming, and always three steps ahead. Usually the most intelligent person in the room, he becomes genuinely lethal when he sets his sights on someone.

Elsewhere, they’re casting for two new recurring guest stars for season 3: Ji-Young and Philippa.

Ji-Young is described as a Korean or Korean expat from Great Britain or the United States in her 30s or 40s and is a fashion designer described as “Terrifyingly chic but not cold. One minute, she’s your BFF; the next, she will read you for filth.”

Philippa is described as “an ultra-polished, ambitious, and effortlessly chic second assistant who thrives in the high-pressure fashion world and sees her job as a badge of honor. Beneath her icy exterior, she’s deeply insecure about maintaining her hard-earned position. A perfectionist to a fault, she has no patience for incompetence—especially from those subordinate to her.”

Finally, the production is looking for two new one-episode guest stars, Dr. Sherwin Jamshidi and Dr. Vanessa Jamshidi. Sherwin is described as “a distinguished and charming doctor who works with Doctors Without Borders specializing in infectious diseases,” while Vanessa is “an ageless beauty with two PhDs, an MD, an almost superhuman discipline and exacting expectations for her beloved teenage son..”

We’d expect to hear who has been filled in these new roles in the coming months. As soon as we do, we’ll keep you posted. Are you excited for another season of XO, Kitty, to come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.