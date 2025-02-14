Netflix Has Renewed ‘XO, Kitty’ For Season 3

It took almost two years for the highly anticipated return of XO, Kitty, the beloved spin-off series from To All The Boys. Fortunately, it was well worth the wait. Season 2, which featured a reduced episode count, premiered on January 16th, and fans wasted no time binge-watching the entire season. Excellent viewership has led to a swift renewal at the streamer, here’s what you need to know.

Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty Song Covey in the second season, which sees her back for a new semester at KISS. According to season 2 details, the story focuses on her “will she or won’t she” relationships and her journey after discovering a letter from her mother’s past.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed

For weeks, we were predicting a comfortable season 3 renewal, and on Valentine’s Day, the news finally came.

“I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait,” XO, Kitty Showrunner, Executive Producer & Writer Jessica O’Toole said, adding, “I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure…and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

Ahead of renewal, multiple positive nods (and some strong hints) pointed in this direction. Based on the show’s first three weeks of performance in the top 10s, it would appear that it’s just a matter of time before Netflix announces the renewal. Various interviews with the cast and writing team in the past week have suggested plans for more episodes. In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Jessica O’Toole hinted at future storylines but refrained from giving too much away.

If a quick renewal is announced, a release for season 3 in either 2026 or 2027 seems most likely. Season 2 of the show was confirmed about a month after season 1 premiered.

How Well Is XO, Kitty Season 2 Performing on Netflix?

Since its release, the series has achieved remarkable success in the global Netflix top 10s. Season 2 matched the viewership numbers of season 1, debuting with 14.2 million views and 57.7 million hours watched (down from season 1’s 72.08 million hours, which had a longer runtime and episode count). By week 2, season 2 had accumulated 95.10 million hours watched, equating to 23.40 million views, although the only worrying sign is that week 3 saw a dramatic 60% drop in viewing hours, going to 15.1M (equating to 3.7M views). By week 4, the show had dropped out of the top 10s entirely.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 January 12th, 2025 to January 19th, 2025 57,700,000 (New) 14,200,000 2 2 January 19th, 2025 to January 26th, 2025 37,400,000 (-35%) 9,200,000 2 3 January 26th, 2025 to February 2nd, 2025 15,100,000 (-60%) 3,700,000 7

Let’s compare the performance of both seasons after three weeks:

Let’s also go one step further and compare the performance of the series against other season 2s!

By week 2, the show also ranked in the top 10 lists of 90 countries. FlixPatrol data also highlights the series’ strong global performance, with impressive numbers in Europe, India, and Latin America.

Reviewers have generally given positive feedback, and audience reception has also been strong. That said, some criticisms about the show’s creative direction this season can be found online.

What to Expect from XO, Kitty Season 3 If It Gets Renewed

Season 2 of XO, Kitty took Kitty’s love life to new heights as she struggled with her complicated feelings for Yuri and Min Ho, while also uncovering more about her family history.

The season built up to a high-stakes talent competition where Stella caused drama through sabotage and blackmail. Kitty ultimately stepped in to resolve the chaos. Amid the tension, she also reunited her estranged grandmother and great-aunt, bringing closure to her mother’s past.

The finale sets up several romantic possibilities for season 3, with Kitty and Min Ho’s relationship poised to develop further. While some relationships remain unresolved, the season ends on a hopeful note, with Kitty staying at K.I.S.S. for another year and joining Min Ho on tour, hinting at more romantic adventures ahead.

In her interview with Deadline, O’Toole suggested that season 3 would likely see Kitty transitioning from her junior to senior year. The storyline is expected to continue focusing on her personal growth, relationships, and identity struggles, with Seoul remaining a central part of the series.

Additionally, in a conversation with Netflix Tudum, O’Toole hinted that Kitty’s family connections in South Korea would play a larger role, saying, “Yeah, she wants to come back… now that she knows she has a cousin and this great aunt, there you go. She’s got family there.”

Are you glad XO, Kitty has been renewed for a season 3? Let us know in the comments!