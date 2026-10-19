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Italian Drama Film ‘You, Me, Us’: October 2026 Release & First Look

Following its premiere at the Rome Film Festival, Netflix has revealed the first trailer and release details for Daniele Luchetti's latest drama.

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By Jacob Robinson • 

You Me Us Netflix Italian Drama Film

Noi un po’ meglio. (L to R) Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia, Elio Germano as Simone in Noi un po’ meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

After premiering at Rome Film Festival, Netflix has unveiled our first look at the Italian drama film You, Me, Us. The film stars Elio Germano and Maria Chiara Giannetta, a couple defined by their differences, as they face new challenges in their marriage when they begin the process of adopting a child. Coming to Netflix on October 29, 2026, here’s everything we know about You, Me, Us.

You, Me, Us (also known as Noi, un po’ meglio) is an Italian Netflix Original drama film directed by Daniele Luchetti. The screenplay was written by Enrico Audenino, Davide Lantieri, and Serena Patrignanelli. The Italian independent production and distribution company Lucky Red produced the film.

The film recently premiered at the 2026 Rome Film Festival but was not in competition in the Grand Public section.

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When is You, Me, Us coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that You, Me, Us will be released on Netflix on October 29, 2026.

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Netflix has released an official trailer for the film.

What is the plot of You, Me, Us?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the film:

Simone (Elio Germano) and Lucia (Maria Chiara Giannetta) could not be more different: he is a methodical man who loves rules and family celebrations, while she is independent, allergic to conventions and has always been opposed to motherhood. Despite their differences, their relationship is very strong, and every disagreement eventually gives way to love, complicity and a constant struggle… until something changes. When the challenge becomes adopting a child, this new adventure brings their deepest differences to the surface. Will they be able to overcome the many obstacles this journey puts in their path? A sentimental comedy that highlights the need to confront our own fears and desires in an attempt to become ourselves… a little better.

Who are the cast members of You, Me, Us?

The cast has been confirmed as:

  • Elio Germano (Rose Island)
  • Maria Chiara Giannetta (Blanca)
  • Anna Bonaiuto (The Postman)
  • Ilaria Spada (Five Seconds)
  • Caterina Guzzanti (Just Married)
  • Dajana Roncione (Io sono Mia)
  • Jacopo Olmo Antinori (Me and You)
  • Francesca Romana De Martini (Christmas in Rome)
  • Filippo Nigro (Suburra: Blood on Rome)

First Look at You, Me, Us

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Manuela Spartà as Giuditta, Bianca Mastromonaco as Letizia, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia, Virginia Diop as Anita in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Dajana Roncione as Rebecca in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Francesca De Martini as Ornella in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia, Filippo Nigro as Giorgio, Ilaria Spada as Claudia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Caterina Guzzanti as Casiraghi, Anna Bonaiuto as Zappacosta in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi un po’ peglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi un po’ peglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia, Elio Germano as Simone in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Maria Chiara Giannetta in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Elio Germano as Simone in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

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Noi Un Po’ Meglio. (L to R) Elio Germano as Simone, Maria Chiara Giannetta as Lucia in Noi Un Po’ Meglio. Cr. Antonio Faccilongo/Netflix © 2026

 

Are you looking forward to watching You, Me, Us on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

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