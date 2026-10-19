Italian Drama Film ‘You, Me, Us’: October 2026 Release & First Look

After premiering at Rome Film Festival, Netflix has unveiled our first look at the Italian drama film You, Me, Us. The film stars Elio Germano and Maria Chiara Giannetta, a couple defined by their differences, as they face new challenges in their marriage when they begin the process of adopting a child. Coming to Netflix on October 29, 2026, here’s everything we know about You, Me, Us.

You, Me, Us (also known as Noi, un po’ meglio) is an Italian Netflix Original drama film directed by Daniele Luchetti. The screenplay was written by Enrico Audenino, Davide Lantieri, and Serena Patrignanelli. The Italian independent production and distribution company Lucky Red produced the film.

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The film recently premiered at the 2026 Rome Film Festival but was not in competition in the Grand Public section.

When is You, Me, Us coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that You, Me, Us will be released on Netflix on October 29, 2026.

Netflix has released an official trailer for the film.

What is the plot of You, Me, Us?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the film:

Simone (Elio Germano) and Lucia (Maria Chiara Giannetta) could not be more different: he is a methodical man who loves rules and family celebrations, while she is independent, allergic to conventions and has always been opposed to motherhood. Despite their differences, their relationship is very strong, and every disagreement eventually gives way to love, complicity and a constant struggle… until something changes. When the challenge becomes adopting a child, this new adventure brings their deepest differences to the surface. Will they be able to overcome the many obstacles this journey puts in their path? A sentimental comedy that highlights the need to confront our own fears and desires in an attempt to become ourselves… a little better.

Who are the cast members of You, Me, Us?

The cast has been confirmed as:

Elio Germano (Rose Island)

(Rose Island) Maria Chiara Giannetta (Blanca)

(Blanca) Anna Bonaiuto (The Postman)

(The Postman) Ilaria Spada (Five Seconds)

(Five Seconds) Caterina Guzzanti (Just Married)

(Just Married) Dajana Roncione (Io sono Mia)

(Io sono Mia) Jacopo Olmo Antinori (Me and You)

(Me and You) Francesca Romana De Martini (Christmas in Rome)

(Christmas in Rome) Filippo Nigro (Suburra: Blood on Rome)

First Look at You, Me, Us

Are you looking forward to watching You, Me, Us on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!