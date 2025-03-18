When ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Will Release on Netflix

The Big Bang Theory has lived on for the past decade through its spin-off prequel series, Young Sheldon, which has become a fan-favorite. The show recently concluded its seventh and final season on CBS and has been streaming on Max for some time. However, it has now been removed from Paramount+ in the U.S. We’re happy to confirm that the seventh season of Young Sheldon will be joining Netflix U.S. starting in April 2025.

If we rewind just a few years, Young Sheldon wasn’t even part of the Netflix lineup globally. That’s changed, however, with now practically every region streaming the sitcom series, with many also continuing to stream the main mothership series, The Big Bang Theory. Some of the earliest countries to pick up the show were back in 2021, with Australia and the United Kingdom acquiring the first three seasons, which continued with more regions getting it in 2022 and 2023.

The United States was the latest to receive the show, with seasons 1 through 5 touching down in November 2023 and season 6 being added in February 2024 ahead of season 7 beginning its run on CBS.

The rights for this show are particularly complicated and are seemingly done on a region-by-region basis. Hence, everything below is subject to change, and we’ll be keeping you posted on more as and when we get it.

Season 7 of Young Sheldon began its run on CBS starting February 15th, 2024, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays. It consisted of a shorter 14-episode run with the finale released on May 16th, 2024.

When will Young Sheldon Season 7 be on Netflix US?

In the United States, there’s not been a pattern to new seasons coming to the service thus far, given it’s all happened within the last few months. Max, which also streams the show, has been getting new seasons streaming each September.

Also, typically, with licensed network shows in the US, we find that you have to wait around a year after the show from when the first episode aired to come to Netflix or that they drop shortly before new seasons start their broadcast run. That obviously won’t be the case with Young Sheldon, given that season 7 is the last.

When we first published this article we predicted that Netflix US will receive the show sometime between September 2024 and May 2025.

Our prediction has now come true, with the final season of Young Sheldon confirmed to stream on Netflix in full starting April 15th, 2025.

We understand that Netflix will keep the show streaming in full for at least two more years through 2027.

When will Young Sheldon Season 7 be on Netflix Internationally?

Most regions of Netflix have been picking up the latest seasons of Young Sheldon every September. That includes Canada and Australia, so going by previous years, you should be streaming season 7 of the show as soon as September 2024 and that indeed was the case.

In countries like the United Kingdom, you’ve had to wait around a year for new seasons to drop into the service. In that case, you can expect it to arrive over the Summer of 2025.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of Young Sheldon hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.