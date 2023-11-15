‘Young Sheldon’ Streams on Netflix US From November 2023

Netflix is continuing to ramp up its licensing of shows from other networks. Today, we’ve learned that Netflix US will join other Netflix regions in picking up multiple seasons of the hit CBS sitcom based on The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon.

Running on CBS for six seasons and 127 episodes, the Chuck Lorre spin-off series to The Big Bang Theory has been a trusty hit for the network. The show was recently renewed for a seventh and final season at the network, ending the prequel series that follows a young Sheldon Cooper navigating life and school. Although the show airs on Paramount-owned CBS, the underlying rights to the show are owned by Warner Bros. Television who has licensed to Netflix in dozens of countries around the world.

According to Unogs, the show already resides on Netflix in most international territories (they list 30, but it’s likely far more), like the United States, Canada, and Australia. Netflix UK first scooped the rights to the show back in 2021, with new seasons being added every year after that.

It’s currently unclear whether The Big Bang Theory will join Netflix in the United States. At the moment, there’s nothing to indicate that it will. We suspect it won’t given that the series has frequent appearances in the Nielsen top 10s; we imagine Warner Bros. Discovery will want to keep that exclusive to Max in the United States. Internationally, that’s the same case, with Young Sheldon streaming on Netflix in international territories even when Max exists but Big Bang only being on Netflix where Max doesn’t exist.

When will Young Sheldon be on Netflix?

A new notice on the page for Young Sheldon confirms that the multiple “seasons” of the show will be debuting for the first time on Netflix US from November 24th, 2023. The show wasn’t part of the initial November 2023 lineup and is a surprise new license for the streamer.

We don’t know exactly how many seasons will be added to Netflix, and we have reached out to Netflix for comment. Almost all international regions of Netflix have seasons 1-6, while some territories like India only have seasons 1 to 4.

All the Warner Bros. Television licensed titles to come to Netflix over the past year, such as the select titles from the HBO library, have been non-exclusive, meaning that Max continues to stream the title alongside Netflix. That will be the case for Young Sheldon, too.

