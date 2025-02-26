Gabby Petito Netflix Doc Breaks A Record and Robert De Niro’s Zero Day Debuts Strong – Top 10 Report

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending February 23rd, 2025. Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool, which has just been updated with even more data from the Nielsen top 10s.



As a reminder, we've got a bunch of Netflix top 10 search tools you can use here on What's on Netflix.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from February 17th, 2025 to February 23rd, 2025, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. American Murder: Gabby Petito

The big surprise of the week is the record-breaking launch of the true-crime docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito, which absolutely shatters the previous record holder, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?, with 31.3M CVEs in its first seven days.

It’s no surprise to anyone: true crime performs well on Netflix. Plus, since the series was released on a Monday, it had the entire week to accumulate viewing hours, which might skew comparisons for now. However, the most-watched Netflix documentary series in its first 14 days since June 2021 was American Nightmare, another true crime series, which totaled 36.5M EVCs in its first 14 days. So, unless it experiences a massive drop-off, American Murder: Gabby Petito should easily surpass that record as well.

2. Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11

By coincidence, two series with “Gabby” in the title were released on the same day—but Gabby’s Dollhouse has nothing to do with American Murder: Gabby Petito. The animated children’s series is now in its 11th season on Netflix, and its launch outperformed seasons 9 and 10, reaching 3.3M CVEs in its first seven days. That’s great news, especially since a movie is set to be released in theaters in 2025, produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Universal. The two should complement each other nicely.

3. Court of Gold

Netflix’s sports-adjacent programs keep rolling out, but the trend remains the same, with overall rather mediocre numbers. Court of Gold, a documentary series revisiting the U.S. men’s basketball team at the Olympics, is no exception. With a debut of 2.8M CVEs, it’s a fairly average launch—just slightly better than Sprint.

4. My Family

The results aren’t promising at all for Netflix’s new Italian series My Family, which had a very weak launch with just 1.6M CVEs. That makes it one of the worst-performing debuts for an Italian series released on a Wednesday.

5. Zero Day

Netflix’s new prestige miniseries, starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, and many other familiar faces, is off to a strong start with 19.1M CVEs. That makes it the 7th best debut for a new Netflix series released on a Thursday since June 2021. While there won’t be a follow-up season, this is already an excellent launch, and it should hold up well next week.

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.