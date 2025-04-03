The 20 Best Original Series on Netflix in 2025

It’s been over 12 years since House of Cards, the first Netflix Original, debuted on the streaming service. Over the years, we’ve seen some incredible television on Netflix. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve been thrilled, but most importantly, we’ve been entertained. Below, we’ve compiled the list of the 20 best Netflix Originals on Netflix.

Netflix has spent billions of dollars producing new and original content. While there have been plenty to see on the chopping block, many excellent exceptions have entertained audiences for years. Now, everyone will have different opinions on what is the “best” Netflix Original, so if we’ve omitted any of your favourites below, make sure to tell us in the comments section.

Before we look at our favorite Netflix Original series, we’ve decided to exclude any limited series (we cover those in another list entirely), docuseries or TV movies from the list below. Also, as the title suggests, we’ve only selected titles produced by Netflix, so there won’t be Breaking Bad or even internationally licensed originals such as Peaky Blinders or Better Call Saul.

20 Castlevania Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021 Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James

Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James Language: English

English Runtime: 23 min Watch on Netflix

Read Next ‘Tires’ Season 2 Will Return to Netflix in Summer 2025 With 12 Episodes

Video-game to television adaptations have always been a great risk. We’ve seen countless live-action film and television adaptations flop. However, an animated title was the perfect choice for a beloved franchise such as Castlevania, which also helped launch the incredible Powerhouse Animation Studio, who, since animating Castlevania, have gone on to animate:

Seis Manos

Blood of Zeus

Masters of the Universe

Skull Island

Castlevania: Nocturne

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Thanks to its extraordinary animation, story, and phenomenal voice acting, Castlevania gave us four incredible seasons that not only long-time fans of the franchise enjoyed but also introduced millions to the beloved IP and has pioneered and provided the blueprint on how video game adaptations can and should be done.

19 One Piece Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023 Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd Language: English

English Runtime: 64 mins Watch on Netflix

Much like video game adaptations, live-action adaptations of beloved manga/anime have also fallen flat on their face over the years. However, against all odds, the team at Tomorrow Studios produced a stellar first season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming second season. Unafraid to fully immerse itself in Eiichiro Oda’s crazy world, the casting is fantastic, the music award-winning, and it has now set the bar for live-action adaptations of a shonen manga. With only one season to its name, it will be interesting to see how much higher on this list the live-action One Piece has the potential to climb. A recent showrunner exit casts some doubt about the future, but on the whole, it’s an excellent adaptation thus far.

18 Grace and Frankie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston Language: English

English Runtime: 30 min Watch on Netflix

Despite recent success with a string of Netflix comedies, this wasn’t always the case. Netflix has spent years finding a winning formula for its comedy output, and in the process, many were thrown into the cancellation pile. Still, an early trendsetter was Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris’s charming enemies-to-friends comedy Grace and Frankie, which starred Hollywood A-listers Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. For 7 seasons and 96 episodes, the pair charmed audiences worldwide with their quick wit and sassy remarks and became one of the few Netflix comedies that audiences were able to see to completion. Heartfelt and infinitely bingeable, it’s still a gem in the Netflix library.

17 Ginny & Georgia Genre: Drama, Romantic

Drama, Romantic Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023 Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass Language: English

English Runtime: 59 mins Watch on Netflix

It’s weird to think what may have happened had Taylor Swift not have cottoned onto an opportune joke at her expense in season 1 of Ginny & Georgia. Would it have challenged some of Netflix’s all-time most watched titles had there not been that intervention, or would the series, which is expertly crafted, brilliantly acted, and easy to get invested in, have been overlooked? We’ll never know, but regardless, the show is amongst Netflix’s most watched for good reason, it’s got killer writing that’s relatable to cross-generations and continues to shine. Season 3 looks like it has the potential to be the best season yet, so fingers crossed it’s a banger.

16 The Glory Genre: Drama

Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-ill

Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-ill Language: Korean

Korean Runtime: 47 mins Watch on Netflix

Kim Eun Sook crafted a fantastic tale of revenge in The Glory, which is currently one of the best thrillers on Netflix. If it were not for Squid Game, then The Glory would be the most successful K-drama on Netflix. Song Hy Kyo shines as Moon Dong Eun, and Ahn Gil Ho’s directing is nothing short of fantastic, too. If you’re a subscriber who’s never gotten around to watching The Glory, we fully recommend the series as the perfect place to begin your K-drama journey.

15 Big Mouth Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance

Animation, Comedy, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein Language: English

English Runtime: 30 min Watch on Netflix

Big Mouth is one of the longest-running Netflix Originals and will soon come to an end with its eighth and final season. Netflix has tried over and over again with adult-animated comedies, but none have had the longevity or success of Big Mouth. The series has a lot of heart, charm, and nudity. However, it also has some of the best musical numbers of any adult-animated show. It does a fantastic job of portraying a teen’s journey through puberty in the most unique and compelling way. The voice acting is great, and you never know what craziness and laughs. It’s often the butt of jokes when a show gets canceled “buuut Big Mouth got renewed” and there’s good reason for that. People love it and keep rightfully returning. Its final season arrives on Netflix in May 2025.

14 Beef Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023 Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake Language: English

English Runtime: 39 mins Watch on Netflix

At one point, Beef wouldn’t have qualified for this list, but following a successful Emmy campaign and widespread critical acclaim, Netflix struck a deal with the show’s creator to bring it back for a second season—this time with an all-new cast. The premise of the series is deceptively simple: a road rage incident sparks a chain of events that spirals into an all-out war between two strangers. What makes Beef so compelling is how it hooks you from the start, thanks to well-developed characters with clear motivations, strengths, and flaws, all expertly woven into the narrative. With the upcoming second season set to start fresh with a new cast and storyline, it’ll be fascinating to see whether the show can live up to or even surpass its award-winning debut.

13 The Night Agent Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 23, 2025

January 23, 2025 Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola Language: English Watch on Netflix

When The Night Agent was released on Netflix, there was little noise surrounding it. However, that didn’t stop tens of millions of subscribers rushing to their screens to binge on Shawn Ryan’s fantastic action-thriller. Great action thrillers are hard to come by, even more so, fantastic action stars, and Netflix has found its own Kiefer Sutherland in Gabriel Basso. While we’ll concede that the second season wasn’t as strong as the first, that doesn’t stop us from being any less excited for its upcoming third season. Fingers crossed, it won’t be the last, and we’ll see even more of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland.

12 The Gentlemen Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 7, 2024

March 7, 2024 Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings

Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings Language: English Watch on Netflix

Guy Ritchie is an expert in British crime comedy. From Snatch and Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels to The Gentlemen, some of Ritchie’s best work has been British gangster comedies. The series picks up where the film left off. However, we’re introduced to a new cast of colourful and charismatic characters, featuring actors such as Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings. If you’re already a fan of Guy Ritchie, then you know exactly what to expect from The Gentlemen, with a few twists along the way. What makes the series even more remarkable is how it has that big-budget film feel to it spread across eight phenomenal episodes.

11 Cobra Kai Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler Language: English

English Runtime: 30 min Watch on Netflix

Despite starting out as a YouTube Original, Cobra Kai has spent most of its time as a Netflix Original since switching to the streaming service in 2020. Arguably the most successful continuation in the streaming service’s history, Cobra Kai is the perfect sequel to The Karate Kid, taking everything that made the trilogy tremendous and taking it to the next kick-ass level. Not only are Billy Zabka and Ralph Macchio excellent in reprising their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso after so many years, but the series also helped introduce exciting new talents such as Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List. Infinitely bingeable and rewatchable, Cobra Kai will have many good years on Netflix to come.

10 Bridgerton Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton

Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Between the balls and gowns, steamy romance, and one of the most highly romanticised periods in British history, it is no surprise that Bridgerton would be a smash hit on Netflix. Shondaland has outdone itself with the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels. The casting on the series has been fantastic, and the minor tweaks to include and diversify the cast have been seamless. Also, compared to many other Netflix Originals currently ongoing, Bridgerton is one of the few titles that continues to grow its audience with each subsequent season.

9 Wednesday Genre: Comedy, Crime, Family

Comedy, Crime, Family Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan

Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan Language: English

English Runtime: 45 mins Watch on Netflix

The Addams Family has long been a beloved franchise, but after a lengthy break, the spooky family finally got the revival fans had been waiting for. While the recent animated movies proved popular in their own right, they arguably pale in comparison to the phenomenon that became the first season of Wednesday. It currently holds the title of Netflix’s most successful English-language TV show and, if not for Squid Game, would be the platform’s biggest show of all time.

Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams took the internet by storm, with social media flooded by fan edits, memes, and compilations celebrating her performance. The series itself is stylishly produced, packed with the gothic aesthetic and quirky charm you’d expect from a Tim Burton-led project. A second season of Wednesday is on the way—but the big question remains: will it finally be the one to unseat Squid Game?

8 Bojack Horseman Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Animation, Comedy, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul

Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul Language: English

English Runtime: 25 min Watch on Netflix

Looking back, it’s kind of wild to think that Bojack Horseman was one of Netflix’s first major swings in the adult animated sitcom space—a genre largely dominated by formulaic and safe shows. Rather than following that formula, Netflix chose to bet on a depressed and deeply complicated horse, which, at least on paper, seemed like a tough sell to audiences. To some extent, it was. But on the other hand, it became one of the most thoughtful and well-developed sitcoms of all time, following Bojack as he navigates life washed up in Hollywood, long after his heyday has passed. The show has its ups and plenty of downs, but what sets it apart is its heart and the gentle, honest way it handles complex topics that most shows in this space wouldn’t dare to touch. Ultimately, for a show about animals, it might just be the most human story you’ll find on Netflix to this very day.

7 Narcos Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Biography, Crime, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: August 28, 2015

August 28, 2015 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook

Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook Language: English

English Runtime: 49 min Watch on Netflix

Next up, we’re going back to one of Netflix’s earliest scripted originals: Narcos. The series not only became a breakout hit but also helped pioneer the multilingual storytelling approach that has since become a signature feature across Netflix’s global slate. Across multiple seasons and a spin-off called Mexico, you’ll follow the real stories of how the authorities brought to justice some of the most recognizable names in the drug trade, with some early performances from various actors like Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, and Pedro Pascal, who have all become household names. It’s gritty, well-produced, and maintains that quality every season, regardless of the subject.

6 Love, Death & Robots Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Animation, Short, Action Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022 Cast: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Steven Pacey

Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Steven Pacey Language: English

English Runtime: 15 min Watch on Netflix

Even after four seasons of Love, Death & Robots, we still can’t get enough. Netflix’s animated Black Mirror is a groundbreaking piece of television, limited only by budgets and the human imagination. While not every episode is for everyone, what’s perfect about the series is that, thanks to each episode’s unique art style and direction, it’s nearly impossible not to find at least one episode you will love.

5 Squid Game Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Nandito Hidayattullah Putra

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Nandito Hidayattullah Putra Language: Korean Watch on Netflix

One of the best predictions in the history of What’s on Netflix is that Squid Game would succeed. However, no one could have anticipated that Squid Game would become such a phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide. Korean titles had already grown in popularity thanks to the likes of Kingdom. Still, Squid Game rocketed through the glass ceiling and straight into the stratosphere, bringing global attention to the talented filmmakers of South Korea. In the first 91 days, both seasons were watched for a combined 456.4 million views. It will take something special for Squid Game to ever be unseated from its throne. The closest any series has come to matching the success of Squid Game by views has been Wednesday, a series already mentioned on this list that similarly took the world by storm.

4 The Crown Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton Language: English

English Runtime: 58 min Watch on Netflix

As the most famous monarchy in the world, the British royal family has always been the subject of intrigue and fascination. Arguably, the world never saw a more radical change than during Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, and Peter Morgan’s six-season story centered on the monarch and her family provides fantastic insight into how an ever-changing world forced the world’s most famous family to change with it.

You would think being forced to change your cast every two years would only hamper a series. However, where other shows would struggle with the changing of the guard, The Crown flourished. From Claire Foy to Olivia Colman and lastly Imelda Staunton, all three actresses were impeccable during their time as Elizabeth, with two out of three earning Primetime Emmy awards for their performances. The Crown is a masterclass in television production, involving casting, sets, costumes, direction, and more.

3 Mindhunter Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: August 16, 2019

August 16, 2019 Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Stacey Roca, Hannah Gross

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Stacey Roca, Hannah Gross Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Despite only two seasons to its name, what Mindhunter achieved in just two other crime dramas took years and multiple seasons to accomplish. With David Fincher at the helm, Mindhunter was quite simply some of the very best of television Netflix has had to offer, with the series often cited as the one Original subscribers would resurrect from the dead. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany were fantastic as Holden Ford and Bill Tench, two FBI agents traversing the country to explore the dark minds of America’s most notorious murderers, which began the real-life practice of psychological profiling used by law enforcement today.

2 Ozark Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

One of the titles that arrived with virtually no hype but quickly took the world by storm is undoubtedly Ozark. Driven by outstanding, award-winning performances from the likes of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and a breakout turn from Julia Garner, the gripping crime drama became Netflix’s closest equivalent to Breaking Bad—and, some would argue, even gives it a run for its money. Across its four seasons, Ozark maintained relentless tension as the Byrde family found themselves sinking deeper and deeper into the dangerous world of a drug cartel, all building towards an inevitable, explosive finale. And when that payoff came, it absolutely delivered.

1 Stranger Things

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: July 1, 2022

July 1, 2022 Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin Language: English

English Runtime: 51 min Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things is what you get when you mix The Goonies, E.T., and lashings of horror to create the perfect ’80s nostalgia bomb that has become one of the past decade’s most impactful shows in pop culture history. The Duffer Brothers’ creation was never meant to be a worldwide phenomenon, but against all odds, within a few short years, Stranger Things became Netflix’s flagship title. In the process, the series has launched the careers of several talented young actors and even helped to rejuvenate the careers of others. Watched by tens of millions worldwide, subscribers are waiting patiently for the release of the fifth and final season, which we are confident will not disappoint.

What is your favourite Netflix Original series? Let us know in the comments below!